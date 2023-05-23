How, Exactly, Do You Wear Cobalt Blue? We Have Tips.

The Viva team offer up their top styling advice on what to wear and how to wear it. Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson shares her love for the colour cobalt and styles a new-season outfit.

Cobalt, bright or deep blue in all of its forms, is a majestic and energetic colour, a shade striking in its vividness.

This particular shade of blue was discovered by French chemist Louis Jaques Thénard in the early 1800s, who was experimenting with cobalt and aluminum oxide.

From early paintings to modern runways, cobalt has been a consistent colour throughout the years, and was prominent in Burberry’s debut collection from newly appointed creative director Daniel Lee.

The outfit

I could have chosen from the plethora of local labels adopting the tone in recent collections, but I opted for an updated take on a classic chore jacket and matching trousers.

My heart fluttered when I came across Mina’s latest collection, featuring multiple items and prints in cobalt blue. The Cast Jacket is a subtle utilitarian style with contrasting bone-coloured buttons that elevate the style. I love that the shape is boxy and relaxed. Both the complementary trouser and jacket style felt comfortable to wear and adaptable to a lot of different outfit ideas I imagined.

The advice

When the task came to styling this divine colour, multiple options entered my mind. I liked how the utilitarian feel of Mina's two-piece look offset the bold and regal colour.

I paired the two pieces together for a striking look, and I like the casualness of the pieces together. I offset the vivid colour with a bright white, pointed-toe shoe that helped keep this look modern and sophisticated.

You can lean into colour-blocking and away from a tonal look too. Cobalt works wonders against primary colours, or opt for similar shades, such as pale blue or navy.

The shop