How, Exactly, Do You Wear A Bright Short Skirt? We Have Tips.

The Viva team offer up their top styling advice on what to wear and how to wear it. Commercial editor Emma Gleason shares her love of the miniskirt and styles one of this season’s hot mini skirts with her own wardrobe.

Daunted by the prospect of a mini? Feel like short skirts are too youthful? With autumn dressing providing some layered coverage, now’s a good time to take one for a spin. After wearing mini skirts rather a lot this past year, I’ve worked out some ways to make them feel office appropriate, suitable for a brisk walk to walk in the morning, and versatile depending on your mood.

The skirt

If you’re after some colour for autumn and keen to get your legs out, this Twenty-seven Names skirt from the Te Whanganui-a-Tara brand’s autumn collection offers plenty of both.

With such a bright hue and relatively simple shape, the fabric is really important; this is made from 80 per cent wool, with a density that holds its shape, and a slight marle speckle that adds depth to the colour. It’s also fully lined, which is great for comfort and maintaining the shape of the skirt as you go about your busy day.

The advice

Where to start with a short pink mini skirt?

A style like this lends itself to outfits that lean into a cute, fun vibe; this would be great with a zany printed blouse, something fun from a brand like Collina Strada, or vintage knitwear.

But when tasked with trialling this number — pairing this Twenty-seven Names skirt with some pieces from my own wardrobe — I felt a preppier take was more fitting with my personal style.

To temper the youthful quality of the skirt, I decided on knee-high sheer hosiery. These always remind me of elegant old dames, and are a simple (and cheap) styling trick to add a dash of character to a skirt — or shorts. On my feet, loafers of course, and to add to that preppy feel I added a crisp striped shirt. With changeable weather and a cold office, I needed another light layer, but a sweater vest felt too on-the-nose, so I layered a cotton tank top over the shirt (a more casual effect) and, since it’s autumn, a scarf.

Because miniskirts are so simple, they can handle a bit of interest in the top half. Their short length also gives you lots of options on the bottom; try socks and shoes, patterned tights, long boots, or even pop pants underneath. Have fun with it.

The shop