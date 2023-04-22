Depending on where you’re reading this from or what nationality you are connected to, a skivvy (Australia, New Zealand), polo neck/roll neck (UK, South Africa) or turtleneck (Canada, USA) is one of those faithful garments that continues to be offered as a simple way to add a layer to an outfit or offer a sleek option tucked into trousers or skirts.

As temperatures begin to drop, a polo neck top, with its high-neck design, is an easy layer to add, particularly great under a blazer for a polished look.

It’s an item of clothing not only restricted to womenswear, as several menswear brands have also explored the easy polish of a polo neck sweater in lieu of a basic shirt or a much-too-casual T-shirt.

In the below selection, carefully selected by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson, you’ll see a pattern emerging for modern interpretations of the polo neck top, from ribbed options that feel less precocious and perfectly textural and tactile to match with denim or wool; to much finer gauge knits that have a delicate proposition, perfect under autumnal dresses and jackets.

Layering tops are an essential wardrobe item, a necessary accompaniment to ensuring you get more wear out of hard-to-style pieces that are sitting in your closet with no place to go. Because that’s the beauty of a basic layering top — it offers up a solution for clothes that you can finally get more wear out of, and in a time where we’re thinking about slowing down our desire for new clothes, reliable, faithful layering essentials like this are a no brainer.

Tops compiled by Annabel Dickson.