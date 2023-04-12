Fashion

16 Quarter-Zip Sweaters That Are Both Tidy & Casual

By Dan Ahwa
Viva
Photo / Loro Piana

There’s something to be said for the majority of quarter-zip sweater imagery circulating the internet featuring men staring wistfully into space surrounded by natural landscape.

Like all good clothing that serves our new normal of hybrid working, the quarter-zip neck sweater has emerged post-lockdown as one item of clothing that

It’s tidy casual rolled into one singular garment, less uptight than a crewneck, but smarter than, say, a casual sweatshirt or hoodie; smart enough for a Zoom call and just the right amount of vagueness required from clothes when you’re daily schedule teeters between formal and casual environments.

While Prime Minister Christopher Hipkins makes a convincing case for a hoodie off-duty, he, like many men in power, can still soften their Monday to Friday attire with a simple layer of a quarter-zip sweater under a sports blazer; or like every tech entrepreneur’s uniform at the moment, underneath a gilet.

The quarter-zip sweater is a garment already worn deliberately by Prince Harry and British PM Rishi Sunak, two men that require their outfits to visually signal a sense of being respectful while appearing casual in the public eye.

Several womenswear brands have highlighted the quarter-zip sweater in their collections too, with a range of options available evoking a sense of sporty elegance that works well layered over jeans or a full-length pleated skirt for the perfect balance of transeasonal comfort.

While it has long been a staple for a sensible, middle-aged wardrobe, much like Crocs or aviator-shaped spectacles, there’s a slight sense of irreverence when a quarter-zip neck sweater is styled with other casual pieces like a crisp pair of jeans and a white T-shirt.

And, of course, you can’t speak of the timely renaissance of a quarter-zip sweater without acknowledging costume designer Michelle Matland’s deft hand on Succession. Here, a quarter-zip sweater — albeit a luxurious Loro Piana version — is employed by the likes of Kendall and Logan as a way of signaling an ‘if you know, you know’ approach to dressing that taps into the concept of discreet luxury currently permeating the collections of several designers right now.

Fred Perry sweater, $260, from Area 51.

Asuwere sweater $80.

