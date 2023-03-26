23 Chic, Cosy Cardigans To Bundle Up In

Knitwear lovers, rejoice. Autumn is the perfect time to invest in a layer to keep you warm and cosy. Whether it be a home-spun thick knit gem or a classic merino piece, there is an array of cardigan options that is attuned to our changing weather.

We’ve seen a wave of preppy fashion filter through several key collections lately, including classic cable knit cardigans that tap into the ‘dark academia’ trend bandied about online; along with a confederacy of up-and-coming knitters who are drawn to the nostalgic pastime of knitting as an antidote to fast fashion and screentime.

The best way to style a cardigan is to think of it as a chic alternative to a blazer — perfectly teamed with a pair of tailored trousers and a shirt for the office, or alternatively try it with a T-shirt tucked inside a wool skirt or denim jeans.

There are several great colourways to consider now as designers experiment classic autumnal hues of brown, olive and beige; but we’re also excited by the proposition of saturated brights too — unexpected pops of yellow and pink help elevate the humble cardigan to another level.

To get the best out of your cardigan, consider a gentle wash cycle with cold water, or hand wash. Lay flat to dry in the sun, and store by folding down and putting it away with some lavender sprigs in between to keep your cardigans smelling fresh.

