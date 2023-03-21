31 Statement Belts To Pull Your Look Together

Though waist adornments have been quietly functional in recent years, statement belts are enjoying a return to favour, due in part to the cyclical and reactive nature of fashion but also their distinct power of anchoring an outfit and defining the form.

As many fashion features, trend reports and social media commentary have discussed, designers and brands have been drawing inspiration from the 1980s and early 2000s, both eras when statement belts were hugely popular, and we’re seeing that influence translate in a wider range of styles: wide belts, logos, colour and chain belts. Welcome news for those who like to add an accessory or two before they leave the house.

Another category, belt bags, continues to be popular. This dual-purpose item is an evolution of the fanny pack — an accessory omnipresent in the streetwear look of recent years, that was adopted by luxury brands who integrated this aesthetic in their assortments.

Due to their price, versatility and ease, belts are often an entry-level product for luxury houses and premium brands. And as you can see below, a glamorous number by the likes of Versace or Gucci can really add a dash of flare to a look.

Belts also lend themselves to vintage sourcing, because of their timeless nature, and there are many high-quality options to be found secondhand.

A great way to update your wardrobe for autumn, belts can add an injection of colour to an otherwise simple look, cinch volume in a way that feels fresh and add a sense of structure that’s always appealing as the weather cools. Here are a few options to inspire you.

Wide belts

Big and bold, you can either let all attention fall on your striking belt, or use it to anchor an eclectic assortment of colour and pattern.

Chain belts

These transcend so many styles and demographics, as beloved by Y2K vixens as Chanel-clad matrons, chain belts also featured in some recent menswear looks from Bode. A fun, glamorous addition that works with both dressy and casual looks.

Logo belts

While logo-mania seems to be abating, leather goods are one category that will always be a classic choice for monograms.

Bright belts

The perfect way to inject some colour. Contrast hues, let your belt stand out, or go for all-over colour.

Belt bags

Functional and utilitarian while still being a little kooky too, belt bags are fun to deploy for autumn — especially if you’re travelling light.

Cos cactus leather belt bag $110.

Crafty belts

Braided, twisted and finished with shells, crafty belts are all about detail.