20 Stylish, Practical Maxi Skirts To Go Long In

Autumn is one of those seasons where you can experiment with a new texture or proportion. With several designers and retailers releasing maxi skirts, we’ve rounded up a selection worth trying out, providing a style proposition that feels current.

The ankle-grazing style has seen a revival off the back of 90s-influenced denim maxi skirts, from Diesel to Tibi — so we’re taking our styling cues from this era in particular.

Whether worn with a pair of combat boots or, for true 90s style, a pair of sneakers, a maxi skirt leans into modest dressing with plenty of cool points.

And like the promise of all good skirts, they allow you to wear them in formal and casual situations with the right top half. For the office, try a crisp cotton shirt with a chic French tuck; for the weekend, a tank top and casual blazer is an easy formula for a weekend night out.

Take a stride in these great maxi skirts for good measure.