How, Exactly, Do You Wear A Mini Dress For Winter? We Have Tips.

The Viva team offers up their top styling advice on what to wear and how to wear it as part of our regular styling series. Viva commercial editor Emma Gleason steps out of her comfort zone and into an electric blue mini dress.

A tight, corseted mini dress is not my usual choice of garment, but here at Viva we love a styling challenge and, after all, that’s the whole point of this series — how would I actually wear that?

We also talk a lot about wardrobe foundations, versatile garments, and how to get the most out of your clothes for every occasion. So, how better to walk the walk than by exploring how to wear a statement dress?

Tasked with translating this showstopping piece from Mugler’s collaboration with H&M (in store at Commercial Bay now) I wanted to factor in my own comfort, and the chilly temperatures when putting this outfit together, as well as referencing the world of late, great French designer Thierry Mugler.

In practice, that meant polished layers and 1980s-1990s accessories.

The dress

At first glance, this dress is a lot of look.

Rendered in a striking cobalt blue, this dress featured in the campaign (and rightly so, it certainly grabs your attention). It’s sculpted and figure-hugging, with corset-style boning around the bodice and sheer panels — very futuristic and sexy. The fabric is thick and has stretch, so it feels quite secure and firm to wear.

Part of the Mugler x H&M Collaboration that was released this week, it’s a great example of how creative director Casey Cadwallader’s vision (and the Mugler ethos) has been translated for a contemporary audience and wider market, referencing the French fashion house’s famously sculpted, sexy designs.

"We used a lot of the same materials and we made them just as well as our own," says Cadwallader, reported by Business of Fashion, which also notes that the design details from Mugler's premium line "transitioned seamlessly — albeit with fewer seams — from his Paris atelier to a global chain store." Cadwallader also highlighted the power of the retailer's supply chain, explaining that they "did some things with H&M that we can't do at Mugler."

Mugler x H&M dress, $249, only at Commercial Bay.

The advice

Hosiery is key here; the sheer gloss-leg pantyhose I went with are a signature of the classic Mugler look — Jerry Hall wears sheer hosiery in the range’s campaign — and they’re also a simple, sophisticated way to add a layer of warmth. For an unexpected touch, I paired them with open-toe white mules; wearing a summer shoe with hosiery feels a little subversive and weird, which tempers the sex appeal of this dress.

Though you can’t see it, I’ve also put a tight, long-sleeve merino crop top (a handy layering piece from local designer Rachel Mills) underneath for added warmth.

On top, a long, black coat — very dramatic and urbane — and I love the line of a long coat over a short hemline underneath, and the way it reveals what’s underneath. Hot! It also helps cover you up a bit, allowing for some security and comfort, especially when going to and from your destination.

And to break up all that blue and black, and lean into the figure-hugging nature of this frock, I’ve added a wide 1980s belt.

I would wear this look for a posh dinner, and it would be a great one for striding around the city and pretending you’re in New York, Paris or Berlin in 1990.

Another way I’d put this together is underneath an oversized men’s V-neck sweater, with knee-high hosier (or calf-length socks) and loafers, and a beret.

