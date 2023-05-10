Designer Maggie Hewitt shares a visual diary of her next runway show in Sydney.

New Zealand fashion designer Maggie Hewitt of label Maggie Marilyn is marking a recent relocation to Sydney with a return to the Australian Fashion Week schedule next Monday. The designer last presented in 2021 with an intimate gathering at Centennial Park.

There to connect closer to a market that has embraced the 29-year-old’s vision of a sustainable utopia through a fashion lens, what Maggie did next is a step towards maintaining the B Corp-certified brand’s sustainable goals, while continuing to deliver seasonless collections that don’t compromise on creativity.

Entitled ‘The Best of It’, the collection notes describe the inspiration as being ‘about keeping the faith, summer nostalgia, and the affirming goodness of sailing clubs and those who frequent them. In Maggie Marilyn’s pursuit of A Better World, they won’t be put off or deterred by rough seas.’

Expect to see much of what Maggie’s ardent fans love about her designs — feminine tailoring, louche trousers, and whimsical dresses.

From a first look at samples to hair and makeup trials, Maggie offers up a visual preview of what to expect next week.

Designer diary

A preview of the hair and makeup for the upcoming show — simple and slick.

Hair and makeup

We just completed our hair and makeup trial this week. We are so proud to be working with fellow B Corp mission-lead brand Emma Lewisham on our beauty look for the show. Think bare skin, dewy, still warm from a day spent under the sun and in the ocean.

Maggie Marilyn's moodboard, featuring pink and petals.

Moodboard

Here is a preview of our moodboard — think shades of lipstick pink, twists on classic florals and nostalgic nautical stripes.

Sketching out the new collection.

The collection

In terms of what you can expect to see from the range itself, there are knife pleats, fabric that drapes and swirl in the wind, mimicking a sail that’s come loose, and silhouettes that wrap around the body like a warm hug.

I lost hours being totally captivated while going through the fabric archives at our shirting mill in Portugal. Going back to the summer of 1994, the year I was born, was a special starting point when it came to fabric selection.

Maggie takes a closer look at a handpainted floral fabric.

All about layers

There are so many layers and textures to this collection. Maybe it sometimes feels chaotic, but in a way, I feel like it's about letting go. The juxtaposition of a woollen check shacket sitting over togs reminds me exactly of my childhood. Or a sparkly ballet pink lurex blazer paired with slouchy jeans.

Maggie Marilyn's next runway show will include custom life jackets.

In the details

Putting on a runway show has inspired me to think about all of the visual and sensory touchpoints. For example, nostalgic food that pairs perfectly with our venue, a scent that smells like a mix of sea salt, sunscreen, and bug repellent. Or custom life jackets modelled on a vintage life jacket I found on Etsy.

Working on fabric selection.

On show

There is something both liberating and terrifying about designing a collection for a runway show — being creative requires so much vulnerability. With a show like this, you’re inviting people into your process in such an intimate way.

Creating this collection, I was reminded of what a privilege it is to design clothes. Hopefully, they make people feel something, the way your stomach slips when you hear your favourite song.