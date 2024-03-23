A textural wardrobe saviour is reimagined in various ways as temperatures begin to cool

“What outerwear personality are you?” is a story we should probably add to our list of endless story ideas, but if you’re the sort of person who prefers a little toughness and attitude to their jacket of choice, there’s an array of leather and leather alternatives to try this season.

As previously explored — leather jackets aren’t so much a sign of a middle-age crisis. In fact, all that’s required is a little thought into investing in the right one that works for your needs, your personality, and your existing wardrobe.

Fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson has surveyed some good options, with full disclosure of their fabrication.

If a leather jacket is out of your price range or ethical beliefs, there are faux leather alternatives that require a little more research.

PU leather, while not the real thing, is made from a plastic polymer, and in some cases, it can be recycled, but it doesn’t always look like the real thing.

Real leather can sometimes be more chemical-intensive than faux leather, its softening needing more resources to manufacture.

So, there are pros and cons when it comes to whether or not you choose between leather or “pleather”. The best ones on Annabel’s radar are featured below, and range from blousy bomber jackets to minimalist, collarless options that button-up perfectly for a great alternative to a blazer for the office.

The Copenhagen brand’s voluminous pink option works beautifully with a neutral hue. The shell coating is made from 100 per cent polyurethane, and a 100 per cent rayon lining.

Made from 100 per cent lamb leather, this textural number is a nod to ‘70s-inspired styling. Try this with a hoodie peeking out underneath and a pair of jeans for the perfect outfit formula for the weekend.

One of the better moto jackets we’ve seen this season, this Paris Georgia option is made from 60 per cent PU and 40 per cent polyester, and features a sporty, contrasting tan piping.

Made from 100 per cent leather, there’s a beautiful sheen to this option that works well with an outfit made up of other complementary seasonal textures including wool, corduroy and velvet. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Another moto jacket shape, this 100 per cent lamb leather pairs well with blue denim.

The local fashion designer has long been a fan of 100 per cent leather separates in her collections, and this smart jacket option comes in a plush grey that works well for every occasion.

The local brand is synonymous with hard-working leather jackets, adding faux fur to its genuine leather jacket for the perfect nod to rock ‘n’ roll.

Say howdy to this western-inspired take on a leather jacket, made from 50 per cent polyurethane and 50 per cent polyester. Yee haw.

The Australian retailer offers up a chic 100 per cent leather option that works well for a professional ensemble.

If it’s a bomber shape you’re after, this 100 per cent leather option ticks several boxes, including comfortable ribbed hems and a slouchy fit.

The mass retailer has a 100 per cent lambskin suede jacket that, while requiring a little more attention and maintenance, will be a jacket that will serve you well across various dress codes.

The menswear stalwart has a range of great leather jacket options, and we love the minimalist styling of this design.

Shop more great outerwear

Throw a jacket on ... or a coat ... or a blazer ... or a vest.

How to wear a blazer: Why this well-cut wardrobe staple will always be your (sartorial) best friend. Even hybrid working can’t diminish the sharp power of a well-cut wardrobe staple. If in doubt, you can always throw a blazer on. Here’s how.

14 stylish trench coats to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

15 waistcoats and vests that are sleek, sleeveless and perfect for the season. Invest in these vests (or waistcoats) for when you feel inclined towards professional that doesn’t feel conventional.

How do you actually wear a beige blazer? We have tips. Writer Julia Gessler sports a beige blazer in the name of neutrals.