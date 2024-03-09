Invest in these vests (or waistcoats) for when you feel inclined towards professional that doesn’t feel conventional.

Coats without sleeves always have a way about them. The right waistcoat can make you silk-shrouded or feel romantically laissez-faire. It can be smart and occasionally serious, with notes of tuxedo and ease. It’s a true wardrobe staple, one that can offer seasonal versatility and elusive outfit combinations.

Below, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson rounds up waistcoats and vests you’ll reach for time and time again. Some are chunky and cosseting, like an inky iteration from local label Ruby, while others offer more levity in a carousel of mossy greens and blue brights.

Aside from gold metallic dome buttons, this inky vest from local favourite Ruby is left to do its thing, with a mohair and wool blend.

Tailored and taupe-grey, this smart option from Australian stalwart Sir The Label is perfectly pared-back. A sweetheart neckline brings a gentle swoop of romance.

This waistcoat comes in a very classic striped flannel, with matching trousers if you’d like to coordinate.

Wear this distillation of sunshine on sunny days as well as brisk ones. Its long-line fit and high neckline mean it lends itself to jeans and more formal style hurdles.

Lay your love on a little logomania with this splurge vest from Gucci, covered in subtle double G monogramming.

If you prefer monochromatic outfits and the sort of buttery silk that’s also fully lined, look no further than this Mahsa vest.

This men’s waistcoat is as strong on its own as it is over a dusty blue shirt.

Another addition to the longline, high-neck category, in a lovely chocolate.

This waistcoat is part of a three-piece set. Wear it on its own or with its matching trousers and blazer for a refreshing dose of periwinkle.

Australian label Camilla & Marc is a repository of great workwear, like this boxy lime waistcoat.

Trust Kate Sylvester to take a denim vest and make it look classic. Also available in indigo.

Australian brand Anna Quan opts for assertive shoulders for this wool vest that’s oversized and double-breasted.

Minimal detailing in this Harris Tapper vest comes to an emphatic end with its soft moss green.

This Moochi vest is a reassuringly neutral option, with a gentle V-neck and concealed front buttons.

A languid fit and exposed logo patch offer a refreshingly modern look for this houndstooth waistcoat from Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta.

