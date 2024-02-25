Red Is Having A Moment. This Is How To Wear The Fiery Trend With Ease

A vibrant assortment of whero-hued garments and accessories will bring your look up to speed this year.

It seems we’ve graduated this year from 2023′s ubiquitous obsession with “Barbie” pink to its grown-up sister, with various shades of vibrant red dominating the runways and retailers alike.

Whether cherry or deep burgundy, if the parade of scarlet-hued outfits during this current awards season is anything to go by (see Fantasia Barrino’s terrific Benchellal haute couture gown at the Baftas), red has also made its presence felt on the shop floor.

Fashion designer Kate Sylvester is one example of someone who has always loved the concept of an ‘exploding woman’, utilising the colour red as much as possible throughout the years to highlight a sense of unabashed, unapologetic energy that comes with wearing a shade akin to a punch in the face. This time, in a unique collaboration with local beauty brand Aleph, she’s released a lip and cheek tint with an orange undertone that works for all skin types.

“Everyone who knows me knows I love red lipstick,” says Kate. “I wear it almost like armour when I need to step up to a challenge. Putting it on feels like a daily ritual where I can be ready to take on the day.”

And the same can be said for wearing it on your back. As a Leo, the colour red is one that’s often used to associate anyone with a fire sign, and while I don’t often wear red, I can appreciate the qualities it aligns with — passion, courage and love in particular.

To help update our wardrobes this year, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson cleverly collates a range of red wardrobe ideas available to shop right now. On my wish list is one of the red hemp T-shirts from local label Buddy, and for anyone wanting to slip their toes into a bold red hue, why settle on safe black ballet flats when you can try a red pair instead from Scarpa’s in-house brand?

The gathering detail on this top adds a clever point of interest and works well underneath a smart blazer for a work-appropriate look.

We love a full skirt moment, and this vibrant red option is the right amount of colour when teamed with a work shirt or, of course, the classic white T-shirt.

Another beautiful red skirt option. What’s particularly great is the tone-on-tone styling here, with red tights (if you dare) and 2000s-inspired kitten heels. A going-out look that’s pure pop perfection.

At the height of summer, a crisp sandal offers plenty of versatility, even better in a surprisingly unexpected shade of red.

There’s a range of great blazers out there right now but we can’t look past this vibrant double-breasted option that gives new meaning to the term power dressing.

The local designer is adept at creating structured separates with a futuristic element. This minimalist top is a perfect match to a pair of jeans or a tidy skirt for the office.

We love Ingrid’s approach to thoughtful, slow fashion and this dress encapsulates everything about the brand that we love — timeless elegance with modern finesse. The wrap design and pleated detail at the bust are a fresh take on a standout red dress.

Another special dress on our radar, Sandy’s coquettish aesthetic is summarised beautifully in this party dress with a full skirt and pleated details at the hips.

The local brand adds a pop of colour to its range of easy knitwear, and come autumn, why not slip into this deliciously elegant cardigan with gold dome buttons?

A smart red trouser is a great way to incorporate the vibrant hue into your 9-5 wardrobe. For even more drama, a black blouse or shirt can offer up a modern alternative to after-five dressing with the right accessories.

Kristine Crabb’s irreverent nonchalance is captured well in this pair of silky shorts, the perfect option for trans-seasonal special-occasion dressing.

The billowing sleeves on this Aje top add a sense of romanticism to any look.

Scarpa’s in-house brand is delivering a range of designer footwear options relevant to the times, like a pair of ballet flats rendered in a bright red hue.

What’s more classic than a reliable T-shirt? How about one in red? The local maker adds a lovely shade to its popular line of hemp-infused cotton T-shirts.

Colder months are in sight, so invest in a qood pair of socks that will see you through the season. Have fun with a pair with plenty of personality.

Made from a buttery soft Tencel Jersey, this figure-hugging silhouette features an easy mock neck, elongated long sleeve and centre front seam detail. Great for autumn.

