Wedge shoes are stylish, but they are also sturdy. These options are cool and practical.

Last year, runways, local fashion campaigns and supermarkets saw a steady march of ultra-utilitarian clogs (surely encouraged by calls for comfort and cheffy sensibilities inspired by The Bear).

It’s not unexpected, then, that as the weather has warmed the clog’s sunnier cousin — the wedge — has seen its own time in the limelight.

The wedge, with its sturdier grasp on height, presents a reliability that we demand from an everyday shoe. Yet, designers can still find plenty to play with, altering heel shapes, strap textures and colour to find a finish that feels fanciful — without hindering their much-desired practicality.

NZ fashion label Paris Georgia opted for a sandal-wedge hybrid, with their first foray into footwear, striking a tricky balance between style and utility. Deadly Ponies and Kathryn Wilson have also tackled the shape, embossing their own stylistic trademarks.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson collates these local offerings with other international stocks, for a collection of unfussy heels to take you from day to night (in total comfort).

These vibrant shoes from Staud, which adorn precise braiding and an intricate lattice, are rendered in an irresistible, hot-red hue.

This pair of Paris Georgia beloved sandals (once modelled by Lorde) affects an aesthetic of aerodynamicism that’s beyond cool. The colour? Oxblood red.

Find a hint of romance in these sweet pink heels, which are embellished with a mini rosette. If Valentine’s bouquets didn’t woo you, you might find love here instead.

Comfort is key with this sturdy style from Australian label Scarlet & Sam. They have a stacked, sculptural sole and a buttery leather strap — why would you want to wear anything else?

Modernist? Brutalist? Neoclassical? Surely there’s a correct architectural term to categorise the precise curves of these stunning shoes.

Perhaps inspired by the brand’s Byron Bay beginnings, this pair of St Agni jandal-style wedges promises to take you from beach, to bar, and back again.

These Mi Piaci sandals offer serious elevation, with a super chunky sole and glamorous gold buckles.

If you’re trepidatious about entering the realm of colour, dip your toes in with these minimalist cobalt blue wedges. Style with your best basics, for a breezy sense of ease.

Dust off your disco ball and don your favourite flares — these 70s-inspired platforms from local brand Kathryn Wilson are kicks made for dancing.

These slick and streamlined heels find interest in hand-braided detailing. It’s a union of practicality and style that you’ll turn to for everyday wear.

