The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lizzo To Debbie Harry

Stars shimmied and shone in an array of flashy outfits, from SZA and Miley Cyrus at the Grammys to Natsha Lyonne and Remi Bader in New York City.

While the drought of colour continues (SZA notwithstanding) as celebrities play it safe, there were some nice looks this week.

The fashion discourse was, of course, dominated by post-Grammy analysis of who wore what and what it all meant. Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa sifted through the red-carpet snooze-fest for the very best, most mesmerising looks of the night, highlighting artists like Lana Del Rey and Kylie Minogue who paid homage to their personal style.

And as we discovered in the aftermath of the awards, some of the best ensembles of the night made their appearance inside the theatre only, as you’ll see below.

On the other US coast, ahead of fashion week, a swathe of famous faces stepped out for events in New York. Between Marc Jacobs showing ahead of schedule and Chanel hosting a dinner at its flagship on Fifth Ave, there was a veritable parade for the paparazzi — some head-to-toe looks more successful than others.

Lizzo

Another great Grammy’s look that never graced the red carpet, Lizzo was on stage to present the best R&B song award to friend SZA. She’s wearing a custom Luis De Javier dress, tailored by Matthew Reisman. The styling, by Reginald Reisman, strikes the right tone — and I must say it’s refreshing to see a pile on of bangles, when other stars opt for dainty jewellery or big diamonds.

Lori Harvey attend a Chanel event in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Lori Harvey

A fun spin on the usual Chanel look. This glittering example of the chic cliché is worn by model Lori Harvey.

Remi Bader outside the Marc Jacobs show in New York City. Photo / Daniel Zuchnik, Getty Images

Remi Bader

Model and content creator Remi Bader shows that eschewing colour doesn’t mean looking dull. This striking Marc Jacobs look is an example of the op-art elements he’s dabbled in throughout his career.

SZA wore custom Marni as one of her four Grammy Awards looks.

SZA

Skipping the red carpet when you’re nominated for the Grammys is a bold move. And with four outfit changes during the ceremony, and three award wins from nine nominations, SZA rendered it irrelevant. The best of the bunch? This opulent, Marni dress. A custom design by the brand’s creative director Francesco Risso, it’s hand-painted — adding a trompe-l’oeil sense of depth to the bow and skirt — and just sublime, accessorised with with Bulgari jewellery.

Natasha Lyonne arrives at the Channel event in New York City. Photo / Gilbert Carrasquillo, Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

While everyone else was wearing a tweed skirt suit, Lyonne kept her own personality in this shimmering sequined look. Glamorous, cool and just right.

Debbie Harry attends the Marc Jacobs show in New York City. Photo / Daniel Zuchnik, Getty Images

Debbie Harry

It’s a treat to see the one and only Debbie Harry this week. Eternally cool — just look at those polka dot gloves! — she’s at the Marc Jacobs show in New York.

Miley Cyrus performs during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo Chris Pizzello, AP

Miley Cyrus

Between the custom Margiela by John Galliano to her bodacious bouffant, the Grammy winning singer was the best dressed on the night. But it was Cyrus’ performance look that felt particularly special; a vintage Bob Mackie number from 2002, it vibed with her red-carpet outfit and Gucci change, while also paying homage to musical greats like Tina Turner. An example of referential fashion done right.

Zendaya attends a photo call promoting 'Dune: Part Two' in Mexico City. Photo / Marco Ugarte, AP

Zendaya

Dune: Part Two promotion has begun and, as we saw with the first film, Denis Villeneuve’s cast loves leaning into a theme. Zendaya led the charge in Mexico City with this stellar, sculptural look by London-based designer Torishéju Dumi, styled by Law Roach. Melding the futurism with a sense of the archaic, it’s in-line with the film’s aesthetic, it’s also reminds me of another trippy slice of pop culture: Jennifer Lopez’ costumes from Tarsem Singh’s feverish 2000 film The Cell. It wasn’t the only strong look from Zendaya this week: she followed this up with custom Bottega Veneta. Co-star Timothee Chalamet however — who usually loves a risk — wore a rather safe Prada look. Will he dial things up as promotion continues? Watch this space.

Tracy Chapman performs during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Chris Pizzello, AP

Tracy Chapman

Not disappointing in Prada (far from it in fact) was Tracy Chapman, with the icon — a term we rarely use here at Viva — wearing a custom look to perform her timeless, gut-wrenching hit song ‘Fast Car’. The look is cool and classic, just like her work.

