Celebrities provide plenty of real-world inspiration this week.

From the court to the couch, this week saw stars flex their apparel muscles (no doubt enjoying a breather from the demands of award ceremonies). The result is a genuinely interesting line-up of separates, layers and statement looks.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine

Two comedic geniuses who are equally well equipped with taste and style, they’re promoting their new series, Mr and Mrs Smith, and we’re benefiting from a swathe of great outfits from the duo. Here, appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show, they­'ve deftly twisted gender tropes, with Erskine in a wide-wale corduroy suit — delightfully hefty in fabric and silhouette — while Glover is in a snug, elegant knit and slacks. He’s been making a strong case recently for eschewing collared shirts in favour of shell tops and knits. (Glover also wore a beautiful tan ensemble from Fear of God for the New York premiere.)

Princess Beatrice of York in London. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York

Well, this is a surprise. A far cry from the prim coats and patterned frocks the Princess usually wears, this outfit looks great. Melding schoolgirl with menswear — and a nod to the Sloane Rangers — it subscribes to Royal dress codes in a way that feels fresh and just a little bit offbeat (and proves everyone looks good in a vest).

Jannik Sinner in a winning look at the Australian Open. Photo / Getty Images

Jannik Sinner

The tennis star looks smashing in this sporty, preppy cardigan by Gucci, accessorised with gleaming hardware — a timepiece and the ultra-exclusive Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, which Sinner received after winning the grand final at the Australian Open in Melbourne this week.

Michaela Coel at the New York premiere of 'Mr and Mrs Smith'. Photo / Andy Kropa, AP

Michaela Coel

Another sporty look. There’s a distinct athleticism at work here, with the scooped neckline and a high-performance textile sheen. The effect is strong and streamlined, contrasted with the gathered skirt (also practical) and sturdy boots. It’s all very fitting for a premiere of Mr and Mrs Smith, which Coel was attending in New York.

Catherine O’Hara at a screening of ‘Argylle’ in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

One of three strong looks from Catherine O’Hara this week, this medley of denim is cool and interesting. This is how you do layering. The assorted spots and eyelets have a nice repetition, and the denim tones give this a lovely sense of depth. So often monochrome outfits — so popular right now with “quiet luxury” and optimised minimalism — look flat and dull, however, O’Hara (and stylist Andrew Gelwicks) shows how that can be avoided.

Chidera Eggerue attends the Vanity Fair Bafta Rising Star Party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Chidera Eggerue

A striking outfit on writer Chidera Eggerue at Vanity Fair’s Bafta Rising Star Party in London. Eggerue mixes a medley of patterns and opacities for a visually and thematically interesting effect, combining a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh with a monogrammed Gucci skirt and sheer accessories.

Tyrese Haliburton in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton

Brilliant. Layer upon layer of leather, the eternally good silhouette of a wide-shouldered belted trench, and a glimpse of a turtleneck make for a winning ensemble on pro basketballer Tyrese Haliburton.

Olivia Colman attending the opening of the Burberry takeover of Harrods in London. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Colman

Talk about classics with a twist; Colman took the old cliché to a new level with this distorted tartan and layer upon layer of the traditional check. It’s all Burberry by Daniel Lee, of course. The actor is attending the launch of the brand’s Harrods takeover in London, which brought out other famous Brits like Mary Berry, Naomi Campbell, Joanna Lumley and Anna Wintour.

Ayo Edebiri in New York City. pic.twitter.com/XD1fea5CFW — 21 (@21metgala) February 1, 2024

Ayo Edebiri

An honourable mention to round us out, the actor stepped out in New York City wearing head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. I regularly wear neckties, so am delighted to see one on Edebiri. Paired with a cap, trench and jeans, the effect was subversive Seinfeld, and just perfect. Is this another guerrilla advertising campaign? Maybe. But she looks so good that I don’t really mind.

Lily Gladstone attends the 'Killers of the Flower Moon' celebration at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

The Oscar-nominated actor is in the spotlight right now — Gladstone has made history as the first Native American woman to be up for the best actress award — and using it to great effect, as we can see here, to spotlight indigenous culture, a look that also reinforces the subject of her film, Killers of the Flower Moon. It’s an increasingly common approach to red-carpet dressing, as stars use the medium as a message.

