The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Chloe Sevigny To Zendaya

From New York to Paris, celebrity style was a masterclass in monochrome this week.

The forecast for the week was fashion; it’s runway season, with the menswear shows followed immediately by the haute couture collections, Hollywood promotions are in full swing, and the Sundance Film Festival was on. However, star style felt distinctly muted.

Perhaps everyone’s saving their high-octane hues for the awards trail? Or maybe the conservative approach to colour speaks to the fashion industry and wider culture’s shift towards a different, more subdued flavour of luxury and status dressing.

That said, the restraint served some celebrities well; most of the attendees at Chanel and Schiaparelli looked sensational, with both crowds demonstrating the monochromatic up-town ostentation that these houses have been honing in recent seasons, and notably, the cast of Feud: Capote vs. Swans stuck to striking black and white for the series premiere.

Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and Calista Flockhart

Talk about nailing the brief. Everyone’s singing from the same song sheet. The cast’s dress code is a nod to Truman Capote’s legendary Black And White Ball in 1966 — whose guest of honour wasn’t actually one of his “swans”, who are the subjects of Ryan Murphy’s latest series, but Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham. At the show’s premiere in New York this week, the most literal of the bunch were Watts, who plays Vogue fashion editor Babe Paley, pairing Givenchy with a pitch-perfect swan-shaped purse (Judith Leiber of course) and Moore, whose Balmain dress incorporates a swan motif and feathers. There was a frothy Rodarte number on Ringwald (Joanne Carson), Lane (Slim Keith) was in a sumptuous Cristina Ottaviano gown, while Flockart (Lee Radziwill) wore an angular Zuhair Murad gown with chic abbreviated sleeves. Unsurprisingly Sevigny, who plays Warhol-muse C.Z. Guest in the show, donned the most avant-garde look of the bunch — a delightfully crisp pre-fall 2024 dress from Christopher John Rogers that calls to mind stationary and starched napkins (both also very on theme). Good call with the leather gloves. They’re all flocked around a dapper Hollander, who stars as Truman Capote.

Zendaya attends the Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

Of all the stars who have been turning to Schiaparelli lately, with great results, Zendaya — and Taylor Russell — consistently take it to the next level. Here, attending creative director Daniel Roseberry’s haute couture show in Paris, the actor’s new Spockian fringe counters the sculptural elements of the look; oddly bobbly sleeves (great) and a heavy satin skirt that theatrically morphs into something akin to a tail at the back. Weird, glamorous, brilliant.

Inès de la Fressange attends the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Inès de la Fressange

Longstanding Chanel face Inès de la Fressange looked sensational at the luxury brand’s haute couture show, and this dashing ensemble benefits from a masterfully draped scarf.

Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in the front row at the Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / @davinejoy

Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph

More great celebrity looks at the Schiaparelli show on this trio of talent, and a great example of how looks can be in conversation with each other; there are floral textures, ornately sculptural gold, sumptuous black fabrics, and grandeur all around.

Zayn Malik outside the Loewe spring/summer 2024 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Zayn Malik

An unexpectedly preppy look from Malik, and a refreshing take on what can be such a straight-laced aesthetic. The tweed jacket actually looks cool — no easy feat — while the combination of brown denim with the crisp blue shirt is just right.

Glenn Close outside the Giorgio Armani Privé haute couture spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Glenn Close Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

So elegant. A languid, luxurious coat is classic Armani, and this velvet number on Glenn Close, who’s at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, is a perfect example. Love the embellished collar. Keeping it simple with a white shirt and dark trousers, Close looks cool, and this outfit could easily go anywhere.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture by Simone Rocha show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

I might be reading too much into it, but this really works for her. There’s something about the layers of transparency and structure, the hyper-synthetic nature (and subtext) of the lucite footwear, and the boudoir-y hair and makeup that speak to Jenner’s unique position in the celebrity ecosystem — after all, she’s made her career on revelations, artifice, image and commodification. Or maybe she just felt sexy in this frock.

More on fashion

From the latest trends to in-depth profiles and fascinating features.

Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Armani at Paris Fashion Week. Couture goes slick and salacious with crystal gowns and a robot baby

What’s hot and what’s not? Viva’s fashion and beauty ins and outs for 2024. We jump on the social media trend of sharing post-summer predictions. Take note.

Dan Ahwa: A blazer will always be your best friend. Here’s how to wear one. Even hybrid working can’t diminish the power of a well-cut wardrobe staple.

Unfurling the unusual costumes of ‘Poor Things’, a Victoriana fashion fantasia. Designer Holly Waddington breaks down how Emma Stone’s Bella Baxter evolves onscreen.