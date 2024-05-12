Take the hassle out of getting ready with clothes you don’t need to iron.

It’s taken me some time to become friends with an iron.

Obviously, as a stylist, there’s a pre-requisite to ensuring the garments we style and photograph are presented in their best light — pressed and unwrinkled to ensure they look their best from all angles.

Yet truthfully, I’ve always been slightly allergic to ironing clothes. Over the years, I’ve taught myself to appreciate the respite the methodical nature offered by ironing or steaming garments. Perhaps it’s a metaphor for the control it provides, smoothing out the obstacles daily life can sometimes unexpectedly present.

Looking clean, smart and presentable is something that many of us need to consider in the workplace. It’s a sign of respect not only for yourself but also for the people around you. For many who travel for work, finding the right versatile pieces that pack well and work in various situations is also important.

Below, I’ve compiled a range of smart shirts and dresses that work overtime. They’re wash-and-go wardrobe saviours that give you plenty of time to get on with your day.

From tactile merino shirts to dresses with artful prints that you can get away with not having to bother sliding an iron across, the following items are perfectly malleable and professional-looking with the right accessories, pair of trousers and shoes.

But do your research. While wrinkle-free fabrics might save you time, some of these fabrics are made with a chemical process called cross-linking to create textiles less likely to crease. This involves harmful agents called N-mythol resins that contain traces of the hazardous chemical formaldehyde, which can leak from clothing during the manufacturing or washing of garments. Several greener options for crease-resistant textiles have been developed, and designers and retailers have looked at how they can provide better quality fabrics much kinder to the planet.

And if you’re supremely lazy like I am, you can hang these items on a sturdy wood hangar after a hot shower, allowing the steam to do its thing. Shirts and frocks that iron themselves out? Yes, please.

“Just wash, shake and line dry” is what the menswear stalwart recommends with this smart business shirt. The Harrop knit business shirt has an easiness to it that doesn’t waste time with button-down collars or stiff cuffs. As part of the retailer’s Eco Easy Care collection, the beauty of this shirt is that it keeps you cool, and its sewn-in fusing tape into key seams ensures your shirt stays crisp and fresh-looking at all hours of the day.

Most printed viscose fabrics are malleable enough that they won’t need much fussing with an iron — especially when rendered with an artful print. Featuring a pintuck detail on the front and back shoulder, the Miragae dress is one of the most versatile dresses of the season with its free-flowing panelled skirt and easy bracelet-length sleeve. Just add knee-high or ankle boots with tights and you’re office-ready in no time.

Yes, it’s perfectly fine to buy an easy white shirt from an activewear brand, and when it comes to the concept of iron-free, it makes sense. Made from a stretchy, easy-care fabric, this commute-friendly button-up helps you arrive ready for anything.

A little black dress (LBD) is one of those fashion tropes that continues to provide a salve to those stressful days when time is short and you need to look presentable without much effort. Made from a soft matte stretch fabric, the simple column shape and tidy mid-length hemline are the ideal companions for when you are packing a cabin bag for a short work trip and in need of something that can easily work for meetings and after-five functions and events. A detachable belt and stylish asymmetrical neckline are just the right touches to make this LBD slightly more elevated.

The trusted menswear retailer has a range of great professional shirts on offer that support you around the clock. A smart Bengal stripe is a classic print, with this shirt crafted from Italian linen and a blend of Lyocell for better crease resistance.

Shjark’s Amelia dress comes in cream and black, but the navy colourway is a smart choice that offers up a little more versatility. Made with an A-line mid-length, its mix of 62 per cent polyester, 32 per cent viscose and 6 per cent elastane means this dress is a little more tactile for the busy person who needs a hardworking and hardwearing dress.

The technical innovation ZQ merino wool has been a game-changer for professional dressing. The fabric feels and washes like cotton but offers the kind of crease-resistant texture that’s perfect for workwear. You shouldn’t need to wash your wool shirts each time you wear them either because, unlike cotton, merino wool releases odours with airing. Hang your shirts overnight and they’ll be good to go the next day.

A master of print, the designer knows how to create an artful design rendered in a minimalist, clean-cut shape. The easy appeal of this Gracie pleated dress is ideal for the office, teamed with a crisp blazer and a pair of knee-high boots peaking from underneath. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, this is perfect for multiple wears during the week and packs easily into a cabin bag with little need for ironing.

Made from cotton pique knit fabric, this versatile shirt option offers added warmth and comfort. Great for layering under a suit, the woven texture makes it an ideal crease-resistant option compared to the formality of a cotton shirt.

Created as part of the iconic brand’s Lunar New Year collection, this is the type of dress that will never need an iron. A bodice made from a wool blend morphs into sunburst pleats. Easy to wash, easy to wear.

One quick pro tip for getting away with no ironing is to consider a micro-floral print. Offering a point of interest to any workwear attire, this textured cotton and elastane blend shirt is great for the guy who likes to subtly stand out.

Sure, there might be a little initial steaming required for this dress made from 70 per cent viscose and 30 per cent silk, but this is the sort of dress that again works wonders from daytime to evening. Featuring a seasonally appropriate print exclusive to the brand, this is the sort of dress you can simply hang in the bathroom to iron itself out after a hot steamy shower.

Dan Ahwa is Viva’s fashion and creative director and a senior premium lifestyle journalist for the New Zealand Herald, specialising in fashion, luxury, arts and culture. He is also an award-winning stylist with over 17 years of experience, and is a co-author and co-curator of The New Zealand Fashion Museum’s Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

