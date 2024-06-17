Elevator Selfies: What The Viva Team Are Wearing To Work In June

Our dedicated team of experts share their personal style tips, what they’ve spent their money on, and how they get dressed in the morning.

This month, the Viva team have been gravitating towards our cosiest wares, donning soft knits, enveloping coats and high-rise socks in the office (settling, somewhat begrudgingly, into the winter season).

As if requested by an internal email memo, we’ve leaned into similar colour palettes too, opting to brighten the more neutral blacks, blues, greys and whites with an array of oranges. This could be the influence of our shared fruit bowl, which has been stacked high with seasonal mandarins.

Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

This cosy and slightly studious outfit was built around an exciting new purchase. I picked up this split-front skirt from Wynn Hamlyn’s latest archive sale, drawn to its preppy pinstripes. Since purchasing I’ve realised it looks exactly like one of my high school uniform skirts — a very authentic inspiration for bookish style. I’ve paired this piece with some wardrobe staples: a collarbone-baring knit ribbed top (a treasured thrifted item), oversized cream cardigan from Max and slingback shoes from Merchant. I often reach for my basics while I’m getting comfortable with a new item — they provide assurance when I feel I’m stepping outside of the box.

Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

It's cold and wet, but these pants are basically waterproof. They're vintage leather from Search and Destroy in Ponsonby, and underneath are some sheer hosiery — bought from Countdown on the way to work — for extra warmth. The jumper is secondhand too, it's a home-knit number I bought at Bad News on Karangahape Rd, and I love how the neck is a little too tight and a little too high, it gives it a visual snugness. The socks are Muji, my favourite, and the loafers are Sebago.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor, lifestyle premium

I picked up this beautiful rust orange coat from Kate Sylvester’s most recent sample sale. It provides a much-needed dose of colour in my mostly-black wardrobe and is so nice to throw on over a dress for a work day. You can’t see it in this pic but it has a fabric belt so I can cinch it in at the waist too. Underneath I’m wearing a black silk Juliette Hogan dress with a fun zip collar and a drop waist skirt. My accessory? A lemon cake from Catroux.

Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Mondays are always hard days to figure out what to wear to work, so I usually revert to my failsafe staple of a denim jacket with jeans. I’ve layered my favourite Kowtow jacket over a cashmere skivvy from Uniqlo and a pair of flares from Levi’s. I’ve chosen a classic pair of Clarks Originals Wallabee boots which usually make a nice change from my trusty black boots.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Winter in Tāmaki Makaurau is far from the plunging temperatures of the south that I grew up with. I have been recently admiring some of the street style from Australian Fashion Week, where the coat and shorts combos were bountiful. After putting two and two together in my own wardrobe, this was the result. My coat, a prized possession, was $50 at Central Flea. Hidden under this outerwear, I am wearing a Helen Cherry cashmere T-shirt (this is some of the best-wearing knitwear I have found), my shorts are Ruby and boots are Zara. I made the necklace (if you ever find yourself in Queenstown needing some respite, The Bead Shop is the very best idea). My trusty bag, oh-so-comfortable and a little bit fun, is from Acne Studios.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Morning coffee and mail room run with my work hon Annabel Dickson! We’ll often take the short ride from the ground floor to level one with coffees in hand because we’re vain and have no shame. While Annabel kept things timeless in a crisp white shirt and black pants, I opted for a neon orange blazer teamed with a black one-shoulder Maggie Marilyn tank and black Uniqlo flares.

