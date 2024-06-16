The Coolest Places To Shop In Queenstown: From Designer Boutiques To Destination Stores

A hype of activity is setting in down south, and it’s not just on the slopes, the retail scene is taking off too. Queenstown local Annabel Dickson shares some of the region’s best shopping haunts.

A destination for visitors from New Zealand and afar, Queenstown has long captivated the world for its jaw-dropping scenic beauty, countless tourism offerings and top-class restaurants and bars. The shopping is no different.

A stroll along the resort town’s bustling streets is where you will find its inner magic. Passing by the stores lined with puffer jackets, hiking boots, and beanies (and yes they are plentiful) you will arrive at the fashion.

From established Kiwi leather goods label Deadly Ponies — the new kids on the block, who opened in May with a showstopping yet tranquil store designed by Katie Lockhart — to internationally renowned luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton (which is worth a visit for the lake views alone) there is an abundance of specialised stores waiting to warmly welcome you.

The Deadly Ponies store is located in Queenstown's Mountaineer Building.

Deadly Ponies

Expanding into the South Island for the first time, the luxury label Deadly Ponies has put down roots in the historic Mountaineer Building right in the heart of the resort’s town centre.

“To celebrate our new Queenstown location, we wanted to showcase Deadly Ponies craftsmanship and creativity through a fun project, working on something entirely new for us as a brand,” says founder and creative director Liam Bowden. “The iconic Mountaineers Hotel has been around since the early 1900s, and we’re excited to pay tribute to its history by creating a piece that feels nostalgic, but also super luxurious and limited.”

The shope fit-out and some of the product range are unique to the Queenstown store.

Alongside the luxurious array of leather bags and shoes, a capsule range of cosy and cute shearling bags and a unique blanket are both on offer exclusively here.

The Mountaineer blanket is designed in collaboration with UK-based graphic designer Paul Berges and is handcrafted from a blend of wool and cashmere, created to resemble a vintage Woolmark care label, a collector’s piece for sure and, a special way to capture a slice of Deadly Ponies and Queenstown to have forever.

Find Deadly Ponies at the corner of Beach St and Rees St, Queenstown.

R.M.Williams

The enduring Australian brand known for its exquisite craftsmanship has recently opened a store in Queenstown, offering a wide range of its signature leather boots and accessories, alongside women’s and men’s apparel.

The redesigned facade pays homage to natural materials, while lighter neutrals give the Queenstown location a distinctive sense of personality. Inside, the boot wall was crafted from Ōamaru stone.

Find R.M.Williams at 27 Rees St, Queenstown.

Angel Divine has a fantastic display of local and international designers.

Angel Divine

A Queenstown fashion destination since 1997, Angel Divine has stocks designer labels from Aotearoa and abroad. Selecting the best from our labels, Angel Divine presents them within a unique concept-store display. The assortment includes pieces from brands such as Karen Walker, Zambesi, Alemais, Camilla & Marc, St Agni, Ulla Johnson, Harris Tapper and many more. Angel Divine is also the exclusive stockist in both Australia and New Zealand of the British label Holland Cooper, a favourite with royals and fashion lovers alike. The store has recently expanded into Arrowtown and an updated town-centre shop, while widening the retail offering to include homewares.

Find Angel Divine at 61 Beach St, Queenstown and 6/46 Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

T Galleria By DFS

A destination shopping experience not to be missed. The newly refurbished O'Connells Shopping Centre is now home to the renowned T Galleria by DFS, boasting an excellent display of retail concessions, including luxury labels Burberry, Moncler, Loewe, and Acne Studios. All items can be secured duty-free or, if you can't wait, they can be taken home immediately. The spacious and glamorous shopping centre is spread over multiple levels with the striking bright-red escalators taking you from high fashion to sunglasses, a wide range of beauty counters (including Gucci) and of course the great eateries too.

Find T Galleria By DFS at O’Connells Pavilion, 30 Camp St, Queenstown.

Louis Vuitton is situated on the shores of Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Supplied.

Louis Vuitton

While some may say the best view of Queenstown happens to be outside Louis Vuitton’s lakeside boutique, the interior is worth seeing too. (And, of course, the stunning display of their signature luxury goods). Opening their revamped store in 2016, Louis Vuitton’s front-row location to Queenstown’s postcard view of Lake Wakatipu and Cecil Peak allowed them to expand from their previous location in The Mall, where the brand had been since 1997. The custom-made decor by Queenstown furniture designer Ed Cruikshank includes locally sourced items, notably a kauri table which the brand says is dated approximately 40,000BC. Also on offer in this dreamy location is a wide variety of both men’s and women’s leather goods and accessories such as sunglasses and jewellery.

Find Louis Vuitton at 9/11 Marine Pd, Queenstown.

The Elle & Riley store. Photo / Supplied.

Elle & Riley

Embracing the chilly temperatures of the resort is one thing but enjoying it is another. Luckily, Elle & Riley have extended their retailing of quality cashmere to the South Island with their spot in Queenstown’s town centre. Known for their exquisite and stylish approach to knitwear, each store differs allowing the brand to cater to different regions and their needs. In Queenstown the focus is on heavier, more luxurious pieces, allowing for the perfect blend of style and warmth to suit the climate.

Find a cosy cashmere knit in Elle & Riley.

“Our Queenstown store holds a special place in our brand’s history as it was the first one designed by Katie Lockhart, setting the tone for our future retail spaces. We absolutely love its spacious and unique aesthetic, designed to make visitors feel as though they are walking into someone’s home,” says Elle Pugh, co-founder.

“This design creates a warm and inviting atmosphere, offering a safe haven from the hustle and bustle of the town and the often chilly weather.”

Find Elle & Riley at 1/23 Beach St, Queenstown.

Browns Ski Shop

There is no visit to the adventure capital of the world without a little, well, adventure. For all your extracurricular activity needs, Browns Ski Shop has you covered. The store has been locally owned and operated since the 1980s, and has a specialised team who know the ins and outs of everything you need for skiing, riding and other outdoor activities. Or perhaps you want to look your best while checking out the views? If so, it stocks an array of the latest European designer jackets and accessories.

Find Browns Ski Shop at 39 Shotover St, Queenstown.

