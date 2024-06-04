Over 100 stores will open their doors at Mānawa Bay in September, with a mix of international sub-luxe brands like Coach and Kate Spade sharing retail space with local brands including Huffer, Bendon and Canterbury.

In a volatile retail environment along with several notable closures, including the iconic multi-retail department store Smith & Caughey’s on Auckland’s Queen St in 2025, the success of the new opening will rely on adapting to the changing habits of consumers looking for more unique shopping experiences.

Located on the edge of the Manukau Harbour at Auckland Airport, Mānawa Bay is targeted at providing a premium experience to the outlet shopping scene, with shop fit-outs beginning this month ahead of the scheduled September opening.

Named Mānawa Bay after the mangroves in the waterways surrounding the airport, the announcement this week of confirmed retailers marks a glimmer of hope for an otherwise exasperated retail sector. As recently reported by the NZ Herald, the latest figures from Stats NZ show a monthly decline in retail spending between February and April, after stable but steady decreases last year.

Linh Luong, Mānawa Bay’s centre manager, says it has taken over a year to curate the mix of brands that will open up shop later this year. Sportswear behemoth Nike is said to be creating its largest store in New Zealand, an unsurprising revelation given the company’s shift in focus to bricks and mortar experiences after shutting down its online shopping in New Zealand last year.

“During the current economic environment, Mānawa Bay outlet shopping offers shoppers the ability to make their budget stretch further — a wide range of brands at outlet prices, including many new to New Zealand,” says Luong.

“From everyday essentials to special occasion outfits, Mānawa Bay caters to all shopping needs, allowing customers more options and choices. Plus, the modern and purpose-built design creates a pleasant shopping experience for shoppers.”

The last stages of the centre’s design are being finalised under Perth-based TRCB Architects, responsible for the design of one of Perth’s biggest shopping centres, the DFO Outlet Centre. Shoppers will be able to enjoy park-like settings, 14 eateries and some of the world’s leading brands.

“Mānawa Bay brings a premium, world-class outlet shopping experience to New Zealand,” says Luong. “There is nothing quite like it here yet, with iconic local brands alongside several international brands being introduced as their first stand-alone and outlet store in New Zealand.

"We've had commitment from international brands such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Guess, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger plus sporting brands including Nike, adidas, Fila, New Balance and Puma. There's a range of outdoor and adventure brands including Icebreaker, MacPac and Mountain Warehouse. Plus all of your footwear requirements with Hype DC, Platypus, Skechers, Converse and more."

