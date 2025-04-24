One of Pure Mama’s best-sellers gets picked up by wellness giant Goop; Glossier Fleur is the antithesis of a floral fragrance; East Day Spa reveals new LED treatment for hands; Queenstown wellness retreat Aro-Ha partners with New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn for a mother’s only escape; Newcomer Basekin combines self-tan with skincare.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our fortnightly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Pure Mama joins Goop’s Wellness Edit

Wellness, beauty and lifestyle platform Goop (yes, the one founded by Gwyneth Paltrow back in 2008) has made a name for itself with its curated edit of Goop-approved product suggestions and lifestyle advice, has adopted a New Zealand beauty brand into the fold.

Pregnancy and post-partum skincare brand Pure Mama was recognised by the lifestyle juggernaut for its Magnesium Body Rub, which is now available to shop on Goop.com as part of its Wellness Edit.

More than just a pregnancy staple, Pure Mama’s Magnesium Body Rub was originally intended to help alleviate restless sleep and muscle tension during pregnancy, however it’s found its audience with athletes, beauty and wellness aficionados alike.

It couples magnesium and the brand’s patented SyriCalm, a plant-based anti-inflammatory ingredient which is said to relieve muscle aches, soothe skin and promote deep sleep. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

But the Magnesium Body Rub is just one of the many Pure Mama products to experience widespread success following their launch into the US, including its best-selling Belly Oil which has proved popular at the likes of Erewhon, Revolve and Nordstrom.

Visit Goop.com for more.

Glossier reveals its fourth fragrance

It started with You, grew to You Doux, then You Reve and now? You Fleur.

The latter is the latest fragrance from cult favourite beauty brand Glossier, one which has already received plenty of hype for its nuanced take on traditional floral scents.

The brand refers to the scent as an “airy and luminous floral blend” but despite its moniker, it’s far more comforting – like a cosy hug on a sunny beach.

It’s the newest offering in Glossier’s wardrobe of skin-scent enhancers, which are designed to smell slightly different on everyone.

You Fleur evokes soft, sunlit petals carried on seabreeze, which opens with a mineral salt accord, opens to reveal a heart of osmanthus, ylang ylang, apricot skin and cashmeran (there’s the hug) set amongst a musky, ambrox base.

If you’re not a fan of traditional floral fragrances, then this one is certainly worth a sniff. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The new Glossier You Fleur eau de parfum is priced at $60 for 8ml or $146 for 50ml, and is available from Mecca or Mecca.com.

Try an LED manicure at East Day Spa

You’ve heard of LED treatments for your face, but what about your hands?

One of the newest offerings to be added to inner-city sanctuary East Day Spa’s slew of indulgent treatments is Margaret Dabbs’ London LED manicure.

The 90-minute treatment recruits a specialised hand treatment device that harnesses red light therapy that serves double duty to boost skin health and rejuvenate their appearance.

It begins in a similar way to a traditional manicure, filing and shaping nails and trimming cuticles, followed by a hydrating paraffin wax infusion to leave hands soft and supple. Next, two contoured silicone mitts are fitted over hands, turned on to emit either red or green wavelengths of light to supercharge collagen production and boost circulation, and leave hands looking their very best.

The new Margaret Dabbs’ LED Manicure is priced at $130 for 90 minutes, and is available exclusively at East Day Spa Auckland.

For information or to book, click here.

Aro-Ha partners with Maggie Marilyn for special retreat

Set in what’s arguably one of the most picturesque locations in Aotearoa, Aro-Ha Wellness Retreat offers guests a reprieve from the pressures of modern day living, with a programme that promises an immersive and wholly restorative experience.

Now, the Central Otago retreat has teamed up with New Zealand fashion designer Maggie Marilyn on a three-day retreat for mothers at every step of their journey.

Hosted at Aro-Ha from August 14-16, this retreat aims to offer mothers a rare opportunity to prioritise their own wellbeing, engage in the healing powers of nature, and connect with a community of like-minded women.

“Motherhood has been the hardest, most rewarding experience of my life, and it’s not often that mums prioritise their own restoration,” says Maggie Hewitt, founder of Maggie Marilyn.

“I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to curate a retreat for the incredible mothers in the Maggie Marilyn community – and I’m so excited to attend myself!”

Throughout the all-inclusive retreat, guests will enjoy daily yoga and Pilates overlooking the vast, mountainous landscape from the Aro-Ha Room; massages and contrast hydrotherapy for deep relaxation; unlimited access to sauna and spac facilities; guided nature walks; cacao ceremonies to reconnect with self and community; plant-based, seasonal cuisine; plus optional workshops to engage with.

Limited spaces are available, so enter the competition above or see Aro-ha.com for more information.

Basekin launches in Aotearoa

There’s a self-tan takeover going on, and the latest to land on our shores is Basekin, an Australian beauty brand which fuses skincare and self-tan in one hybrid product.

The brand’s hero product, the Tan+Hydrate Serum, $65, combines 100% natural DHA (a known tanning agent) with skincare actives including hyaluronic acid alongside vitamins B3, C and E to hydrate, nourish and support a healthy skin barrier.

Rooted in principles of skinmalism (skincare minimalism), Basekin aims to simplify routines with its multi-functional offering.

The brand was founded by two New Zealanders – friends Lucy Caldwell and Isabella Ireland – who were keen to use fewer products in their own routines but with more conscious, clean formulations.

DHA has been used in traditional self-tanners for decades, but Basekin’s take harnesses 100% natural DHA to deliver a gradual glow (minus any tell-tale streaks).

Basekin is available in-store and online at Superette, Redroom and at Basekinbody.com.

