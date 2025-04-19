Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti experiences a full-body revival at So/Spa.

Finding a gift that accurately conveys just how much of an impact a mum or mother figure has had on your life can feel like a near-impossible task.

Said present is expected to communicate a few things – perhaps a “thank you” or “I love you” – but few things say “have some time back for yourself” quite like a spa treatment.

It was timely, then, that So/Spa reached out to share the news of the three limited-edition treatments that have landed just in time for Mother’s Day.

The aptly named Revive Her, Renew Her and Restore Her treatments are designed to suit budgets spanning $150 to $250. They range in length from 60 to 120 minutes and cater to a variety of preferences, from full body scrubs and express hand and foot massages to hour-long relaxation massages and rose peptide facials.

Below, a full recap of the 120-minute Restore Her treatment at So/Spa.

The promise

“Two hours of pure bliss” is how So/Spa summarise the newly minted Restore Her treatment, which combines a 60-minute full-body massage with a 60-minute bespoke facial using Waterlily skincare.

So/Spa is the country’s only hotel spa to offer the full collection of Waterlily treatments. The Brisbane-based brand epitomises the slow skincare movement perfectly, with each luxurious product in the spa range crafted by hand in small batches. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Restore Her starts with a personalised Aromasoul Elements massage, which borrows inspiration from the aromatherapy practices adopted in ancient cultures, and ends with a Hydra-Glow facial which incorporates a facial massage using ice globes to soothe, hydrate and restore skin.

Together, these treatments are “designed to induce deep relaxation, with benefits that linger long after she leaves” – so says So/Auckland marketing and communications manager Ava Wardecki.

The practice

I arrived at So/Spa in downtown Auckland a frazzled mess.

Not only was I feeling fragile after farewelling one of Viva’s most senior journalists, but afternoon traffic and an impending storm left me 20 minutes late for my appointment.

Thankfully, my super understanding therapist Caitlin offered all the calm reassurance I needed. Welcoming me into the consultation lounge, which is lined with a patchwork of illuminated Himalayan Salt bricks, the soft-spoken Caitlin talked me through my treatment.

There were the usual questions about medical background and allergies but Caitlin took extra care to understand the purpose of my visit (relaxation) along with my massage preference (light to medium pressure) and oil of choice (I opted for one called “Serene”) to ensure she could tailor the treatment as much as possible.

Inside my twin treatment room, Caitlin invited me to disrobe and lie face down on the massage table, which was layered with all manner of sheets and blankets to keep things cosy.

Like all good massages, mine began with three deep breaths – inhaling from Caitlin’s hands the aroma of the sandalwood-spiked massage oil I’d selected earlier.

With long, slow strokes, Caitlin began to apply the pre-warmed oil to my back, taking care to gently knead out any knots (of which there were many). Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

She switched up her technique often, transitioning from open palm to knuckles to kneading, applying more oil regularly to ensure the right amount of slip.

Caitlin moved methodically from my upper back to my lower legs, and by the time she was finished I’d begun dreaming. Roused from sleep, I flipped on to my front where she massaged the front side of my legs, arms and shoulders.

While I could’ve happily floated out of the treatment room at this point, Caitlin gently informed me it was time for my facial.

During our consultation, I’d noted dullness and dehydration as two of my primary skin concerns to treat, and Caitlin explained that every facial can be tailored to suit the needs of each client.

Mine started with a layer of Bio Cleansing Oil to remove my makeup and lift any surface debris. Caitlin smoothed this over my skin and created small circles with her fingertips to massage this into my skin.

After a hot towel removal, next came the Lactic Acid Cleanser, which came with a warning: “It can feel a little tingly.” She wasn’t wrong, it tingled upon contact with my skin, but wasn’t unbearable.

A light layer of a toner/serum hybrid came next (I was too relaxed at this point and didn’t catch the name) before a thick layer of a cocoa and wine-spiked exfoliant. It felt quite gritty, texture not dissimilar to the St Ives Apricot Scrub, which was massaged vigorously into my skin and left to sit while I enjoyed a scalp massage.

Later came my favourite step in the entire process, a custom-blended face mask that was mixed into a gooey emulsion and painted all over my face (including over my eyes and mouth).

It was especially soothing and cooling when coupled with the ice globe massage, which Caitlin ran over the mask in circular motions to help depuff. For the final few minutes of my mask moment? A heavenly decolletage massage.

Before I departed, Caitlin applied two types of eye cream, the Ferulic + C Eye Repair and Activated-B Eye Serum, plus a layer of the Plasma Repair Moisturiser.

After redressing, I emerged from the treatment room a dewy, glowing, more radiant version of myself than the wearied one who’d walked in two hours earlier.

The price

So/Spa’s Restore Her package is priced at $250 for the 120-minute treatment and includes complimentary valet parking during the treatment and for one hour either side.

Guests are also invited to enjoy So/Spa’s amenities, which include a 25-metre heated pool, shared sauna, spa and gym.

Digital gift vouchers are available now from So/Spa’s eBoutique.

The place

So/Spa at So/Auckland, Level B2, Corner 67 Customs St East and Gore St, Auckland.

Ph (09) 379 1878. So-hotels.com.

The verdict

This restorative treatment couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. After an extremely busy start to the year, I was very much in need of some time out.

I’ve only had the pleasure of visiting So/Spa twice, and this was my most memorable experience so far.

Caitlin was highly intuitive, able to tailor both my massage and facial treatment to ensure they were suited to my needs and preferences. There were a handful of times where I’d pre-empt something and Caitlin would do it straight away (I’m now convinced she’s also a mindreader).

Few therapists are able to create that kind of client connection in such a short space of time, but Caitlin did so beautifully.

If I could bottle the way I felt when I left So/Spa – refreshed, radiant and ready to take on whatever the rest of my day held – I’d make millions.

More beauty

The Viva team take beauty for a test drive.

Is A Himalayan Salt Scrub Worth The Time And Money? This post-winter body treatment is timely. Dan Ahwa takes it for a test drive.

How To Build A Low-Waste Beauty Routine. Overwhelmed by plastic piles, Madeleine Crutchley trials a low-waste beauty routine for one week.

Fire & Ice Facial, Review: Would You Try Cold Shock Therapy On Your Face? It’s affectionately known as the “red carpet facial”.