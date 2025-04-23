Unsure whether your coat or sweater will be staying on all day? Invest in a good base layer that you’ll want to show off.

When you’re excited to wear a knit that has been tucked in storage, or a jacket from the back of the wardrobe, it’s easy to forget the building block you need beneath it.

But the changeable nature of the weather in the autumn season means we’re often left peeling layers of clothing on and off, forever trying to get our chosen ensembles to adapt to the appropriate temperature.

This collection of long-sleeved tops is a reminder to consider your base. They are interesting in their own right, through patterns, fabrication or texture.

This gingham shirt is entirely shirred, which grants the cotton-blend material a lot of stretch. The flared sleeves and interesting texture make this ideal for layering under jackets.

This earthy, printed turtleneck is a hero piece to pair with your favourite staples.

Penny Sage’s newest autumn pieces feature a range of tonal materials, as well as a few richer hues. This olive top is an example of the former, and features a soft cowl neckline.

This chocolatey long-sleeved wrap top from Dominique Healy has a broad neckline. The designer, based in Grey Lynn, says its intention is to reveal the décolletage.

A vibrant and lemony option from UK-based designer Rejina Pyo features interesting colourblocking and two textural ties.

This knit long-sleeved top might replace the need for a jumper altogether. It’s made from extra fine merino wool, so it won’t be overly bulky under your other layer either.

This material features throughout the latest collection from Twenty-seven Names, utilised here for a breezy, eye-catching top. It’s the texture that really catches the eye, created with miniature pleats.

Fluffy, soft and a moody grey – on cold days where you’re a little over it all, this Paris Georgia top will be an appropriate choice.

This made-to-order top is customisable in ways you never knew you needed. There is the option to double-layer the front of the top, so you might be more comfortable going braless. Alternatively, the neckline can be closed to cover the straps. It comes in this strong grey colourway, as well as black and white.

