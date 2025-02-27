In-ear, noise-cancelling, workout proof, wired or retro. We’ve got an ear to the ground for all types.

What makes a great pair of headphones? The answer is subjective, steered by what you’ll use them for and your preferences.

Are you a gamer, an aesthete, an athlete or a hyper-focused worker? Do you want a style that cups your ears, or given the chance would you gladly plug a small noise-emitting device directly into your brain? Are we piping in music, or phone calls? Looks-wise, are we channelling futurism or iPod ad nostalgia?

These days there are options that offer good sound quality, battery efficiency, and noise-cancelling capabilities at a variety of different price points. Below are our picks in a handful of categories.

These bold on-ear headphones have a conspicuous vintage appeal, drawing design inspiration from a 1982 model by Koss that featured similar, neon earpads. Incorporating modern sound quality, this remodel promises to deliver “an awesome balance of performance and aesthetics”.

Often judged the best model of noise-cancelling headphones on the market, these are the pair of cans you should reach for if drowning out the rest of the world is your aim. They utilise adjustable active noise cancellation – a method instead of just sealing off the ear uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises – handy for buzzy environments like flights, public transport or offices soundtracked by keystrokes and inane chat. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Is it savvy, or is it callous? Apple locks many of its most appealing features to first-party hardware – meaning if you’re an iPhone user you’re unlikely to get as seamless an experience using wireless earbuds from a third party. In addition to flawless switching between Apple devices synced to your Apple account, the second generation of AirPods Pro also boasts an in-ear bud design to enable better sound isolation and less audio leakage as well as a host of aural health features.

Beats was bought by Apple in 2014, meaning they are compatible with iPhones as well as Android devices. Their sweat and water-resistant Powerbeats Pro 2 model comes loaded with features that make them an ideal choice for soundtracking workouts: alongside active noise cancelling and transparency mode there are comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, performance heart rate monitoring sensors, 10 hours of continuous playback and a charging case that extends battery life up to 45 hours. Stamina much?

If having crisp audio for phone calls or hot girl walks tops your hierarchy of needs, check out these widely loved Sony headphones, now in their fifth model run. They offer superlative audio, voice pickup technology and background noise-cancelling quality to ensure you come through loud, and clear.

Chalk it up to Y2K nostalgia, the yearning for more analogue technology that sees people flocking to vinyl and film photography, simple economics or a statement of fashionable contrariness. They may not come free with iPhones anymore, but in 2025 wired EarPods are a thing. Just ask rapper Doechii who was photographed recently listening to Hayley Williams on EarPods as she arrived at her rehearsal space. Other wins: no need to charge them and you’re far less likely to misplace them.

Prioritise customisability? Dyson’s OnTrac headphones are available in four different colourways, from their proprietary blue and copper combo to a cinnamon red hue, and you can purchase ear cushions and caps in seven additional shades.

More to add to cart

Togs! Sunnies! Sandals! Summer fashion done right.

Viva’s Comprehensive Guide To Swimwear For Summer 2024/2025. Because togs shopping can be hard.

Nice T-shirts You Can Wear Into The Office. The unsung hero of our working wardrobe is worth shouting about.

The Ultimate Guide To The Best Summer Sandals For Every Budget And Style. The quest for the perfect pair of sandals ends here. From fisherman sandals to sturdy flatforms, there’s a sandal type to suit every personality. Choose wisely.

An Extended Guide For Choosing The Best Sunglasses. Let this extensive list of sunglass styles, available to shop right now, guide your decision on one of the most worn accessories of the season.