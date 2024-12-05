Viva’s Comprehensive Guide To Swimwear For Summer 2024/2025

Need new togs? This is the ultimate swimwear guide for this season.

It’s December. If you’ve made it this far in the year with some semblance of peace, well done.

Harnessing chill vibes only is something many of us look forward to as we prepare to switch our out-of-office on and dive into a good book, great food – and of course, our first swim of the season.

To help us get there, decent swimwear is a necessary component for making the most of our days off-duty, and much like underwear, requires a little trial and error to find the perfect fit.

Along with the rudimentary requirements of cut and shape, we need togs that also look good, so colour, texture and style are equally important to this seasonal quest. It wouldn’t be a Viva guide without sage advice too, and last summer we asked a range of stylish aquaphiles to impart their pearls of wisdom and life experience when it comes to landing on the togs they wear.

Olympic swimmer Lewis Clarburt offered wise advice on choosing resistant fabrics when selecting swimwear. He prefers a classic brief, a style that has seen an uptick in sales for 2024. “Don’t go for the ultra-stretchy fabrics, you want something that’s going to hold its shape so you can go all summer long.”

For fashion stylist and photographer Karen Inderbizen-Waller, it’s all about sporty minimalism. “I like both one- and two-pieces and have consistently worn Calvin Klein for their simple yet sexy androgynous cuts and fits.”

Because what it comes down to is personal preference and comfort, and below we’ve compiled a helpful edit of the best togs to shop right now and think you will too.

The Viva team share their swimwear choices for the season. Take note.

Madeleine Crutchley at Kitekite Falls Track, West Auckland.

Chlorinated pools, rushing waterfalls, smashing swells, windy coastline walks and searing sun – once my swimsuits make it out of storage they’re exposed to all of the elements. Due to this intensive activity, my current swimwear collection is looking really well-worn.

As I look to make some additions, either new or second-hand (coastal op shops have been very rewarding in my years of tog shopping), I’m trying to think more practically about my purchases. Gone are the days when I’d tolerate flimsy togs. Each new suit must meet specific criteria: exercise wear should meet the motions of pool swimming, a one-piece for sea swims should be snug and secure and a two-piece set must have a supportive structure. Perhaps most importantly, I’ll be taking better care of my swimsuits, rinsing them with cool fresh water and laying them out flat to dry. Quality suits are expensive, so I’m looking to invest a little more time to make them go the distance. – Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Maddy’s Picks

Function-first swimsuits that can endure a summertime thrashing.

Left to right: A zebra-striped and beaded one-piece from Sir The Label, $337, meets my needs for secure beach swims and a bodysuit alternative for dinnertime occasions. A deep purple Galamaar bikini, $240 for the top and $195 for the bottoms, offers strong and supportive shoulder straps and an adjustable tie at the hips. Hopefully, the intensity of my pool swims will also be alleviated with this simple Bondi Born one piece, $460.

Tyson Beckett at Parnell Pools.

My personal approach to swimwear will be a game of two halves this year. I intend on reliving my childhood summers where the only item on the day’s agenda was splashing about until prune-y before laying out tuatara-style to warm up, and then lather, rinse, repeating. Given my splashing is less enthusiastically aerobic than it once was I’ll be swapping my water wings for a judicious amount of SPF and a bikini the size of a postage stamp. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Longer dips, and trips to public pools, necessitate more coverage. Partly because I enter the realm of teeth chattering before the rest of me is good and ready, but also because the only admirable way to enter a pool is by plunging in – I’m sparing the eyeballs of my fellow swimmers. – Tyson Beckett, multimedia journalist

Tyson’s Picks

My aquatic rotation involves varying levels of coverage.

Left to right: In a dream world Ohen would make a swimsuit version of my favourite Lift Bra, $129, until then this Lido underwired bikini, $437, fills the gap in a trending shade of cocoa brown. Cynthia Rowley’s Byron wetsuit, $515, blends fashion and function. The 90s duo crop top, $90 and pant, $79, from It’s Now Cool are sporty, minimalist perfection.

Dan Ahwa at Manuia Beach Resort in Rarotonga.

This summer I’ll be investing in something between swim trunks that skim the upper thigh and long board shorts. The right length is essential for me and I also like to ensure there’s plenty of room – I’m not a fan of swimming shorts that aren’t relaxed in the leg. While swimming briefs have recently become a retro-rehash, I don’t think I would want to put anyone through the ordeal of seeing me wear a pair. I like the idea of technical shorts you can wear on a hike but also equally enjoy in the water – there’s something pragmatic about a pair of shorts you can be active in all summer long. – Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director.

Dan’s picks

Boardshorts I can wear from the beach to the streets are on my hit list.

Left to right: I love the classic tropical print of these Okanui shorts $141, available in a range of colours. These throw-on-and-go Billabong shorts, $80, from Amazon come with handy pockets; and these fresh Patagonia shorts, $120, are a great way to add some colour to your holiday wardrobe.

Men’s Briefs

Look, we’re not expecting every New Zealand guy to run out and buy a pair, but if you do, consider these.

Burberry's iconic tartan check rendered on a pair of new-season briefs.

In Australia, they are referred to as the ‘budgie smuggler’. But while some might scoff at the idea of wearing something so revealing, the skimpy garment is a supportive option for those who like to get out and actively swim. I mean really swim. It’s the reason why so many competitive swimmers rely on the cut of a brief to help power their every move in the water. For everyday men, the trend toward the brief has seen a resurgence off the back of menswear being a little more provocative in general; think open-collared shirts and slinky materials. Blame Paul Mescal’s parade of ‘slutty shorts’ and everything else he’s worn this year. For anyone looking to invest in a swimming brief but hesitant about where to start, be pragmatic. Start with a simple colour like black. – DA

One Piece

Skip the fuss of ties, clips and strings with these all-encompassing one pieces.

Form and Fold's 'The One' swimsuit is designed with support in mind.

If your ‘dips’ involve surf, boogieboarding or body surfing, opting for a sturdy one piece can save on a lot of fiddly readjusting. You’ll still want to consider your intended activities. If you plan to duck dive under rough West Coast waves, skip suits with delicate embellishments, cutouts and light hues (black sand will seep into the suit’s lining and create a muddy grey) – instead find interest in patterns and colours. If your swims involve sleepy energy and belly-up floating, you could indulge in more precious ornamentation.

If you’d like a suit that gives you options, Baiia’s reversible wrapsuits are an excellent option. Each comprises three pieces that can be fashioned into six different combinations. Should you be seeking more structure, Form and Fold has three suits designed with underwire support up to a G cup. Consider this asymmetric one-shoulder option – the design was developed over four years. – MC

Bikini Sets

Triangles, underwires and bandeaus to wear from dawn until well after dusk.

Hakea’s collaboration with Tasmanian artist Mirador translates rocky waterfronts onto a canvas of 100% recycled nylon.

Like bodies, bikinis come in all shapes, sizes and textures – which means there is one out there for you should you fancy it. A proliferation of crinkled seersucker has infiltrated the swimwear category of late, a textural trend popularised by one-size British brand Hunza G, which promotes the figure-forming fabric’s ability to flex to suit a range of body shapes.

You Swim utilises a similar four-way stretch fabric in its bikinis that support figures up to a size 28. Other notable fabrication innovations include Form and Fold’s continued dedication to providing staple silhouettes in designs tailored especially for busts above a D cup. Pattern-wise, painterly prints and floral purchases have a seasonless versatility that can be folded into your wardrobe to go from beach to bar (or barre). – TB

Tankini

With New Zealand’s uniquely high exposure to intense UV, the tankini is a sun-safe choice.

Suku Home's vibrant tankinis are playful and sun-smart alternatives to bikinis.

Tankinis provide a little more coverage than their alternative, saving time on sunscreen application and ensuring sensitive areas on your back and stomach won’t be burnt. Swimwear brands are also making a move to take this sometimes-awkward cut seriously, exploring what they might do with this extended space. Australian brand Mise has released minimalist Larsa halterneck tops that feel sleek and athletic. New Zealand brand Emroce also has an unfussy tankini option, in long and cropped cuts. However, you could also poke fun at this swimwear’s juvenile associations, opting for bright colours or a loudly patterned top, like this lemony tank by Suku Home, $124 or this scribbled floral by Fondu. – MC

Modest

Full coverage swimwear that will move with you.

Lyra Modest's flowy full-coverage swimsuits are rendered in pleasant pastels.

These ensembles will be secure options for swimming, complete with hooks, snaps and fastenings that will keep the separates in place as you enjoy the water. If you’re keen on a full set, Lyra Modest is certainly worth considering, with a huge range of cuts, hues and patterns to cater to a wide variety of needs. The pastel colourways are particularly interesting, with this dress and bottoms option rendered in a sweeping sage green or light lavender (they also come in darker colours should that be your preference). There are also separates, like the tunics and pants offered by Bnah, that could be added to a larger rotation if you prefer to mix and match. – MC

Sporty

Racing the clock? Going longer distances in the ocean? Or inspired by this year’s sportswear fashioning? Meet your match.

Nisa offers a range of practical, one piece swimsuits made in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

If your time in the water is accessorised with goggles and a swim cap, you’ll know the need for a suit that prioritises function. These pieces are selected with this athleticism in mind. If you’re seeking an option made locally, consider Nisa’s Hannah one piece. It’s a high-neck, high-coverage swimsuit, made in the swimwear brand’s Wellington workshop. It’s also a reversible suit, available in vibrant turquoise and magenta, or a more subdued black and white.

As observed by Olympian Lewis Clareburt and ultra-marathon swimmer Jonothan Ridler, it’s important that this utilitarian gear fits tightly to your body and is made of durable materials. If you’re spending time in chlorine, darker colours will last longer but you should still look to gently clean your suits after you’ve left the pool. – MC

Fashion First

Because the world is your runway.

Emily Watson's avant-garde experimentations with swimwear have made a splash.

Togs, togs, togs ... undies, undies, undies. Blur the lines of your summer wardrobe with stylish pieces that won’t be clocked as swimwear once you’re far from the shoreline. Several emerging designers are making a name for their inventive treatment of swimwear’s functional fabrication – Naarm/Melbourne-based Emily Watson is one designer who has adapted aqua-intended materials for bouncy and ready-to-wear garments (fans will find her pieces stocked by Auckland-based digital store That Looks).

This masquerading can be achieved with a keen eye for styling. Tuck a one-piece into flowy pants or a skirt. Pair a T-shirt with a swim miniskirt. Make things really easy by donning a rouched or tailored swim dress and swapping jandals for slick sandals or heels when you leave the sand.

You might encounter impracticalities for more hectic water sports – a long-sleeve bikini top fastened with a bow (made in Rachel Mill’s Auckland studio) is not necessarily designed for maximum exertion. However, these pieces will delight ostentatious dressers submerging for more relaxed swims. – MC

Adaptive

Flexible options that don’t compromise on style.

You Swim’s seamless knit swimsuits aim to provide the ultimate in comfort and freedom of movement for all bodies.

Local and international swimwear brands are beginning to provide more stylish swimwear for the adaptive market. Design details that expand accessibility may not even be noticed by able-bodied wearers but make a huge difference in the inclusion and independence of others. Tommy Hilfiger’s Recycled Swim Trunks have a cord-lock fastener on the drawstring to aid one-handed adjustability.

Adaptive brand Miga Swimwear was born from designer Maria Luisa Mendiola’s desire to create “swimsuits that not only were eye-catching and beautiful, but that also encouraged the wearer to accept and love their body as is”. its Lydia High-Waisted Belt Bikini Bottoms have wide ruched snap belts that can be worn in four different ways, each providing more or less torso coverage to accommodate a range of stomas and feed tubes. Others find that a snug pair of high-waisted briefs such as Norma Kamali’s Bill bikini is enough to provide supportive coverage and peace of mind. – TB

Period-friendly

You can swim during your period, end of.

Modibodi’s swimwear has built in protection to keep you dry in the wet.

Getting your period and a preference to free-bleed needn’t keep you away from the water. The burgeoning availability of period swimwear makes both non-issues. Combining comfort and confidence, makers of period-proof underwear such as Modibodi and local brand AWWA have added fashion-forward styles to their offerings that incorporate discreet protection that holds your flow in while you’re in the water.

Modibodi’s offerings range from light/moderate absorbency that holds 10ml or two tampons’ worth through to heavy absorbency that can handle 40ml. Both levels utilise a double-layered design of mesh fabric that locks in blood and a water-repellent, recycled nylon fabric, providing extra security. It also has a range aimed at teens – acknowledging the particular barrier menstruation can present to this age group. – TB

Gender Affirming

Empowering and inclusive apparel.

Made in Aotearoa from high-quality Italian fabric, Emroce’s zero-waste non-binary swimwear has been designed with trans-women in mind.

The beach is no place for a binary, but swimwear that prompts dysphoric feelings can be a major hurdle for some. Thankfully, swimwear options that encourage pride of place for all gender expressions are growing by the day. Wivov’s swim chest binder set has a front compression band and mesh back binder top to provide a flattening effect for those who want it.

Pāpāmoa-based swimwear brand Emroce has a collection designed with the bodies of trans-women in mind. Its Taonga bottoms feature a broader width and long ties that can be wrapped around the body to enhance your shape or can simply be tied at the sides. Beefcake’s retro one-piece styles are marketed towards “anybody, anytime”. They are made from high-performance fabric that is chlorine-resistant, UPF 50+ and available in sizing from XS to 5X as well as long torso versions. They’re unpadded but have allowance for a lifting or compression garments underneath.

Patience can uncover body-inclusive choices from high-street brands as well. Cos’ halterneck bandeau and matching bikini bottoms come with selective ruching and adjustable side tabs that can be adjusted to the level of contouring you’re comfortable with. Layered styles with contrast details as in Sabi Swim’s Monaco bottoms give a high-cut look while still being wide enough to provide secure crotch coverage. – TB

Surf’s Up

Active picks that will hang for at least 10.

Inner Relm works with textile recovery company Upparel to reuse and recycle end-of-life wetsuits.

Those who approach beach trips as athletic endeavours will get value from a wetsuit or rash shirt. As well as insulating during prolonged sessions among the breaks, these cosseting garments provide increased protection against UV rays. Options range from full suits that are long in all limbs to shorter spring suits that have greater flexibility for paddling, and bikinis cut in hi-tech fabrics. Some will find supportive solace in the compression offered by close-fitting cuts but the exaggerated shimmy required to squeeze into the sausage casings of yore are thankfully long gone.

Modern swimsuits are much more manoeuvrable, thanks to savvy fabrics like the limestone-derived Yamamoto Ecoprene-favoured Sunward Bound that don’t skimp on performance but drastically improve stretch – translating to more accessibility for a variety of body shapes. Diversity of fit needn’t cost the earth either, Econyl is an increasingly popular yarn in surf wear – the nylon yarn is spun from synthetic waste such as industrial plastic and discarded fishing nets. – TB

Sarongs

The modesty maker that fends off the togs, togs, undies predicament.

Marle’s beautifully simple sarongs are made from a lightweight cotton / silk blend.

The modesty maker that fends off the togs, togs, undies predicament, a humble sarong is one of the most versatile beach items you can have. Choose fabric, length and pattern wisely and a savvy sarong can double as a towel, hair wrap, skirt, dress, top, windbreak or pillow – the possibilities abound. Further afield than the beach, a fashion-forward sarong is a nifty addition to your festival ensemble as well, can protect your shoulders from the sun’s rays at midday, be repurposed as a picnic blanket come dinner time and then after dark it’ll add warmth without bulk. – TB

