You Should Buy A Festive Dress With Practical Pockets. Here are 12

‘Tis the season for a breezy disposition - so harness the practicality of a dress that has deep and generous pockets, whether for summer workwear or a special summer occasion.

As temperatures are expected to climb this summer, with the East Coast already edging towards 30C and Christchurch hitting a scorching 28.4C just before midday today, staying fresh and unflustered requires some strategy when it comes to what to wear.

Something professional enough to see the end-of-year working life through, but that can also segue into the various social events and festivities that take place now through to the new year, is in order.

Light dresses are a seasonal fallback, but for one that also lightens the load and provides added support, a dress with pockets can do wonders this time of year. We’re talking deep and generous pockets here, something you can slide your phone into along with all the miscellaneous things that are usually carried in a handbag; whether it’s a lip balm, your purse, or a set of keys. Maybe even a snack.

When it comes to spending money on clothes, sometimes it helps to invest in something you can easily wear across several dress codes and occasions.

Even better when your choice encourages you to travel light.

Perfect for a garden or beach picnic, this option comes with adjustable straps that allow the perfect fit, or fold down into the elasticated bodice for a strapless look, the supportive pockets also add to its easy-breezy appeal.

Made from 50% silk and 50% cotton, this semi-sheer floral maxi dress with side pockets has gathered 3/4 sleeves and a matching tie belt made right in Tāmaki Makaurau.

A simple black dress worn undone or belted at the waist for more shape with two side pockets and a subtle tulip hemline. The perfect piece to add contrasting accessories to.

Made in New Zealand, the classic summer linen dress is given a fresh twist in a maxi babydoll style cut with deep pockets and lightweight linen material. Perfect for summer parties, one quick-pro styling tip is to layer this with a crisp white T-shirt underneath or a white shirt for more formal situations.

A fresh take on summer stripes, this Sylvester dress is ideal for every summer dress code and is 100% cotton. An adjustable D-ring belt offers a customisable fit.

Cut with an elegant halter neckline, this cotton linen blend dress features a unique floral print and generous pockets, which makes this the perfect casual event piece for the outdoors.

Summer is synonymous with crisp white dresses and the local brand has created one of the season’s best. Designer Sarah-Jane says it’s one of her favourites. “The fabric is one of my dreams. I love textures, and I am fascinated by how they create such texture in fabrics. The 3D cotton is light and soft. The fabric drapes beautifully. Featuring pockets and a shirttail hemline. As we heat up I will be thrashing this dress.”

Available from size 4-20, this easy, black summer dress features lace trim detailing and a romantic A-line skirt with side pockets.

In-seam pockets makes this 100% linen shirt dress an ideal option for work and summer occasions, featuring a playful diagonal stripe pattern in chocolate brown and cream.

A classic navy linen dress is a versatile option: this one features a keyhole, button and loop at the back with generous side pockets.

An abstract floral dress with tie belt, this versatile number has a tidy mid-length and a simple round-neck collar.

In a vibrant green hue, this limited-edition dress is part of the brand’s Reimagine Capsule collection, made from repurposed cotton poplin shirting.

