Guys, It’s Time To Update Your Going-Out Shirt

A memo for the man about town this festive season. Choose a party shirt that’s anything but naff.

There are going-out tops for women and there are going-out shirts for men, the latter a wardrobe staple that made a particular impact during the early to mid-2000s when every male celebrity/footballer was photographed stumbling out of nightclubs wearing open-collared striped shirts, untucked over a pair of distressed bootleg jeans and a pair of equally distressed leather, square toe loafers.

Men’s fashion has thankfully evolved, but there still remains a cross-section of men who insist on wearing their going-out shirts with equal panache as Cameron Tucker from Modern Family: untucked-over jeans with the cuffs up-turned just so. While I’m a big proponent of you-do-you dressing and wearing whatever it is that makes you feel good, there’s still a time and place for unsolicited fashion advice.

As we’ve also gleaned from the raft of reality TV shows this year, from the too-taut pectoral exposing shirts of Jack Dunkley from Married At First Sight Australia to the parade of Mallorca-appropriate short-sleeved shirts beloved by the entire male cast of Love Island, a going-out shirt offers a chance to showcase personal style and taste, and at times, the kind of unseriousness we all should consider harnessing at this point of the year when we all just desperately want to wrap up the working year and switch out out-of-office emails on.

Until then, align your sartorial choices with sunnier days - think colour, print and breezy textures that offer plenty of opportunity to encourage a positive state of mind. In fact, depending on your workplace, you can even segue said festive shirt from work to after-work drinks and events.

Those multi-coloured Y2K stripes have recently made a return to several menswear collections, but what’s relevant now is the cut.

Those slim silhouettes and shirts with darts in the back favoured by so many men of that era, have relaxed into looser fits and boxy cuts that layer easily over the season’s essential layering piece - a white singlet. Worn unbuttoned and open for more relaxed settings, these striped updates are perfect for any festive occasion over summer; whether it’s the office party styled with a pair of jeans (avoid skinny or bootleg) or a family Christmas with smart shorts or a relaxed pair of chinos.

For shirts with distinctive prints, choose wisely.

Whether it's a unique floral motif, something with a geometric pattern, or even something more artful and abstract, it pays to invest in a shirt with complementary colours that work for your skin tone and more importantly, your personal style.

The best way to wear a shirt with a busy print is to temper it with a light blazer and matching trousers for semi-formal occasions. This looks best tucked inside a pair of smart trousers with a belt.

Locally made Strangely Normal is a menswear stalwart synonymous with a printed going out shirt, with a strong connection to retro patterns. Its recent inclusion of a paisley print shirt worn on the cover of Viva’s Top 60 Auckland Restaurants judge and resident dining out editor Jesse Mulligan, provides convincing inspiration for a printed going-out shirt that can be worn for various occasions.

For the more adventurous, there are loads to choose from - the type of retro-kitsch shirts bad-taste filmmaker John Waters would approve of. From an illustrative rendering of the galaxy to multi-coloured madras plaids, this remains my go-to for a fun going-out shirt, proudly made in New Zealand in quality textiles.

Loud shirts are of course an acquired taste, but whether or not you’re someone who’s a general peacock or a shrinking violet, the time is right to explore the merits of a fun shirt. Something about “dopamine dressing” (a term fashion editors like to trumpet incessantly) does hold value when you’re in search of a good time.

A going-out shirt should ultimately serve this purpose.

Viva shops

These are the going-out shirts that you should consider buying right now.

An easy viscose shirt for every summer festivity, a classic open collar and five engraved front buttons make this a special option for formal and informal events.

For another great abstract print, this spread collar option features Mother of Pearl buttons and is crafted from 100% linen, an ideal fabric for the warmer months.

A 70-inspired retro print is a great way to incorporate some hedonistic vibes into a summer occasion wardrobe, whether worn fitted as the above example or a size up for a looser, relaxed fit.

A fine example of a seasonal-appropriate shirt that works well in a meeting, wedding or a special dinner.

If you’re on a budget, local retailer Hallensteins offer a smart graphic print short-sleeved shirt that works well for summer festivals and easily with a pair of smart trousers for more formal occasions.

Another great work-function shirt for this time of year, the contemporary and artful print is a great way to add a point of interest, best worn with trousers of complementary colours.

For classic preppy stripes, the local menswear brand offers a smart option in 100% 110gsm yarn-dyed cotton poplin - sustainably sourced from Italy as headstock.

A relaxed-fit shirt is a contemporary way to look good in a printed shirt, so for guys that have an inclination to wear things skin-tight, you’re already doing yourself a disservice. Just chill out.

