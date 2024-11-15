From dresses to tanks and accessories, these special occasion and party pieces will integrate smoothly into your day-to-day wardrobe.

“Party season” often conjures the entrance of flashy pieces, adorned with sequins and glitter or ornate prints. They’re memorable, but perhaps a little difficult to adopt into more practical everyday wear.

These magpie-attracting pieces are certainly fun. But if you’re not so drawn to their shine, there are other methods for creating a sense of festivity. If you’re looking for investment pieces to imbue with party season frivolity that you can also reach for under the demands of day-to-day practicality, let this collection be your guide.

These dresses, skirts, pants, tops and accessories won’t be relegated to the back of your wardrobe for the rest of the year or quickly disposed of once the disco ball slows its spin. Clever stylings of these pieces, or others like them in your wardrobe, will allow you to enhance their inherent drama. However, they are equally easy to fashion for everyday wear – friendly with jeans or T-shirts.

Go big by going small. The oversized, ostentatious scrunchies from local label Gloria are a simple way to present a sense of occasion (especially if you lean towards monochromatic stylings). Tie over a slick ballet bun or fasten at the top of a plait. Currently, designer Kristine Crabb is also donating $20 from every scrunchie purchased to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

This "Showtime" skirt is aptly named. It's a sweeping piece that will add dramatic flair to simpler tops, especially with the bow brandished at the waistline. This piece is also made in New Zealand.

This ocean-inspired tank is a new release from local designer Jojo Ross, also pictured here donning her design. It’s a moody and eye-catching piece that would be complementary to a sleek pair of trousers or a myriad of skirt options. She has also sewn maxi dresses in this fabric if you’d prefer to go long for a special occasion.

Each year, Ruby embraces the warmer seasons with the release of a fresh floral print. This iteration, to be released in the next resort drop, features melty and warm flowers. The colourways and simplicity of this dress will carry it across seasons – transition into the cold with heavy cardigans and sweaters and a sturdy pair of boots.

It’s time to put your party pants on! And that’s much more exciting when they’re as breezy as pyjamas. These metallic trousers offer glitz and comfort for glittering evenings (because you don’t have to choose).

The silk satin of this lush green top is gathered into flower-like scrunches, creating interesting texture and shape. It’s a made-to-order piece that aims to create zero waste. It also comes in white, black and navy.

This ultra-romantic top feels grand and important – quite the statement for a party. It is available in this bright blue, as well as a sage green and lemony yellow. Pair with jeans for more casual events, or opt for a shimmering skirt for opulent occasions.

This rich fuchsia dress is a showstopper and its 100% linen fabrication will make it an easy grab for multiple occasions. Don at the beach over a swimsuit or pair with bold earrings for an undeniable party look.

These textural sterling silver earrings are interesting and a little brutalist. They’re made by Tilda Cole in Melbourne and are currently stocked by Dominique Healy.

A sheer texture can be fun to style for glamorous occasions. You could choose to layer over another top with interesting patterning or textures, or complement with a simple black tank top. This one, from Kilt, is made in New Zealand.

Embellish with more than just your jewellery. This silver bag from Georgia Jay is an accessory for those fond of a little shine. It will elevate a simple monochromatic look should you prefer those stylings.

The gathering on the front of this voluminous skirt is all hand-smocked – the piece seems to dream of days spent threading daisy chains. Pair with a sleek top and a pair of interesting sandals or heels.

For the minimalist; this Meadowlark bangle is sleek and stunning. Choose from a mystical amethyst or a fresh green chrome diopside.

Seeking a pair of heels you can chat, pose and dance in? The block heel on this pair will ease the strain on your feet. This shell colour is lovely, but you could go bright with their sunny yellow colourway instead.

Sometimes, simple is best. This off-the-shoulder Paris Georgia top is all-occasion and could give the opportunity to play with other pieces in your wardrobe. Silk skirt? Black top. Statement jeans? Black top. Black pants? Black top.

There’s something slightly festive about this Sophie Divett necklace ... perhaps the resemblance to a wreath? If you prefer gold jewellery, this necklace will suit. It is 9-carat gold and contains an Australian sapphire.

This dress is totally nonchalant. Happy to be here, but not overly fussed. The neckline, shrugging off the shoulders, is a little sculptural – helped by the breeziness of its linen make-up.

If you’re a fashion fan looking for an investment piece, this asymmetric knit dress will suit. It’s 100% cotton and hand-crocheted. For party season, wear with sweeping skirts, standout trousers or even a silky dress. For more casualwear, choose jeans or linen pants.

