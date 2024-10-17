9 Warming Cardigans For Cold Weather You Didn’t See Coming

In changeable weather, you can rely on the comfort of a cardigan. These local options are appropriate for all occasions and available to shop right now.

How do you style a cardigan?

It’s a transitional piece you can rely on for all seasons. In spring and summer, the layer is easy to grab when the wind picks up or when the air conditioning is harsh. In autumn and winter, a swaddling knit adds both warmth and texture to cover-all ensembles.

They’re amenable to your choice of styling too: jeans, dresses, flowing pants and swimwear welcome the addition of plush texture.

While the garment might have bookish connotations, cardigans come in a wide range of styles and cuts. A chunky knit provides plenty of interesting texture, while a body-hugging wrap references sleek ballet traditions.

This light layer, made from 100% silk, will last well with mindful care methods. The silhouette is minimal – a rib trim along the sleeve, hem and collar create a cosy fit.

This cardigan is unique in its flute cuff and ornate buttons. The chunky knit comes in an array of colours, including buttery yellow, deep red, sky blue and lilac.

This wrap top, reminiscent of dancewear, is an elegant layering piece. For breezier days, you can layer over a T-shirt or a pair of togs. This olive colourway is subtle and earthy (it also comes in a brighter ‘feijoa’ green and black).

You can carry this black cashmere and wool sweater everywhere. It is an easy pairing with your favourite jeans or trousers. The cardigan also comes in a sterling grey colourway, if you’d prefer the texture to be more evident.

This bright ruby red cardigan is light but cosy – essential throughout the seasons. It's also made from 100% merino wool and knitted in Tauranga.

This cardigan, made in New Zealand, adds a hint of drama to an ensemble. If you enjoy monochromatic stylings, this semi-sheer texture adds interest.

A textural knit could work as a cosy layer or a replacement for a shirt. This one is made of cotton and is rendered in cactus green, or this earthy brown.

The back of this wrap is fastened with a sweet bow. It is 100% organic cotton and also comes in black and olive green.

A little nautical, a little preppy. This collared cardigan is an assured choice for changeable weather.

