Spring showers are inevitable - so be prepared whatever the forecast with a sturdy brolly.

Need a new umbrella?

We’ve picked eight that will work whatever the forecast. Not too heavy, not too light, springtime is a season that comes with unpredictable weather patterns.

Some might feel non-plussed about what to wear right now but at least you can rely on a lightweight knit top or a range of spring essentials that can help solve those wardrobe conundrums when there’s still a bite in the air.

Below is an assortment of umbrellas we’ll advocate for because they’re not only sturdy and supportive, but look good too.

It’s not an umbrella roundup without a classic Blunt, the local umbrella brand has cornered the market for umbrellas that stand the test of time. While there is a multitude of colours and prints to choose from, what’s not to love about something trad and true in our national hue?

A giant rainbow-coloured brolly is a surefire way to turn heads on an otherwise dull day.

A sleek option that’s an ideal all-year-round umbrella; from weekend sports on the sideline to your workday commute, this reliable option has you covered.

Another decent sunshine on a rainy day accessory, this Gorman number is perfect for someone who likes their umbrellas bold and beautiful.

Streamlined and sturdy, this monochromatic option is perfect for work and weekend.

Fox has been making umbrellas in England since 1868, and the lightweight, tubular steel construction is the perfect weight, complemented by a solid hardwood crook and a sleek, waterproof nylon shell.

Durable against strong winds, this study umbrella is made from Global Recycled Standard Certified rPET – recycled polyester (rpet is made from recycled plastic products such as water bottles).

