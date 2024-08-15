Timeless shirts to slot straight into your work and weekend wardrobes.

What unites businesspeople, school uniforms and fashionable French women? A love of classic striped shirts.

Unlike busier prints that burst with energy from their spontaneous, brash-in-a-good-way patterns, lined shirts have an inbuilt orderliness that keep them feeling chicly neutral, even when paired with other more dynamic styling elements like sporty separates or stacks of lively jewellery.

While distinctive, striped shirts are effortlessly versatile. They present near limitless wardrobe options, feeling fresh with each tweaked styling. Try one tucked into a pleated skirt for an educational bent on uniform dressing, buttoned all the way up and paired with a pair of polished trousers for professional duties, or loosely layered with luxe but relaxed denim when off duty.

As the 12 picks below show, striped shirts have appeal far broader than the narrow lines that decorate them.

There’s a lot to love with this roomy Kowtow staple. Principles of circular design are threaded throughout the completely plastic-free fabrication: from the choice of Oeko-Tex Standard 100 approved Fairtrade organic cotton and the responsibly-sourced agoya shell buttons through to the promise of a free repair Kowtow offers against each purchase to help extend the life of your clothes. Sturdy forest green stripes set against a greige base add to the easy wearing nature of the intentionally oversized shirt. The brand recommends sizing down one to two sizes if you prefer a closer fit.

Designed as functional features, contrasting white collars and cuffs on business shirts were originally detachable, meaning they could be easily cleaned and starched while the body of the shirt was reworn. The popularity of the design among an office-based sect of the workforce in the 19th century gave birth to the phrase “white-collar workers”. Still a fashion favourite, the popularity of a contrasting trim nowadays comes from its function as a shorthand for preppy elegance rather than for providing practical purpose. In this version from Cos, a generous sleeve allowance allows you to roll up your sleeves with dramatic ease so you can get on with the task at hand, even if that task is tackling a leisurely brunch.

Highlighting elements of classic tailoring while incorporating an appreciation of bold colours and clashing prints, this shirt typifies many of Dries Van Noten’s style signatures. A classically regular fit is contrasted by the off-kilter addition of ribbon detailing AROUND the cuffs, tying into the timely nautical-inspired fashion trend.

A jauntily overblown collar, nipped in waist and a length that is cropped ever so slightly so it sits pleasingly on the hips make Ruby’s spin on a serious shirt feel fun and feminine.

Suitably named the “forever” shirt, classic dark navy stripes; a patch pocket and buttoned cuffs give this staple button-down from the Comme des Garçons’ diffusion line enduring appeal. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It may look simplistic at first glance but it’s the subtle attention to detail that elevates Thom Morison’s minimalist shirt from basic to understatedly elegant. A light and loose cut of Italian milled cotton breezes through the mid body, anchored up top by a medium-weight interlining on the crisp collar that makes the whole thing dressy enough for more formal occasions. Destined to become a frequently reached-for wardrobe feature, this design comes in block steel blue and graphite colourways.

Workshop Denim describes its designs as having an emphasis on “simplicity of cut, quality of cloth and attention to detail”. You’ll spot markers of this purpose statement here in the soft sunniness of the mustard hue, wearable dark shell buttons and the everyday-appropriate classic fit.

Testament to how the slightest tweak can make a world of difference, the simple act of switching the pattern direction on the pocket, collar and cuffs so the stripes set against each other lends Lee Mathews’ shirt a playful edge. Leave this airy beauty untucked, so the stepped-down detailing on the back can billow behind you beautifully.

Assembly Label’s designs are united by a relaxed constitution. This cotton shirt is no different, but notably the laidback feeling comes from its minimal detailing and serene green shade instead of through generous sizing, making it a good option for those with more petite frames.

Instead of a button-down fastening running the length, this supremely sweet option from Wallace Rose has a placard front which combines with the striped pattern to call to mind nightgowns of yore. The real drawcard here though is the adorable daisy embroidery scattered on top of the stripes. Coastal grandmother much?

A more reigned in approach to embroidery is on display here, with the Karen Walker monogram badged discreetly on the chest in lieu of a pocket. Close cut and refined in silhouette, this black and white pairing lends itself well to more structured clothing combinations, think: buttoned up and tucked in.

Durable on and off duty, this R.M. Williams shirt epitomises the versatility offered by classic shirting. The smart casual appeal of twill cotton means this shirting stalwart is equally at home in the office, the paddock or literally at home.

