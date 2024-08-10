10 Gorgeous Cocktail Rings To Make A Sparkling Statement





Dress up a regular outfit or dazzle in a special ensemble and a special ring to match.

Worn alone to bring life to a pared-back outfit, or piled high to give an opulent and party-appropriate finger to minimalism, cocktail rings are delightfully bold. A boisterous antithesis to the precious stones that often make up their designs.

What statement-making rings has fashion assistant Annabel Dickson collated for your consideration this week? There are coloured crystals bevelled by Swarovksi in an engineering feat that emanates light like a cartoon ring-pop. Here in Aotearoa Meadowlark is orienting diamonds to hypnotise in design and sheer number.

It doesn’t matter which of the 10 rings below takes your fancy, you’ll want to make sure your nails are in a presentable state. All eyes will be on them with one of these magpie-attracting stunners slipped on.

With 73 white diamonds set in a captivating spiral design, all eyes will be on this hypnotic beauty from Meadowlark.

Joyfully opulent, this striking signet ring comes from Dot dot dot, Camille Paloma Walton’s collection celebrating the effortless beauty of the straight line. It’s an example too of what the Kāpiti Coast-based jeweller does best: encrusting unapologetically simple forms with colourful, tightly set gems.

Reimagined from the original 2003 KW Jewellery launch, Karen Walker drew inspiration for these bold beauties from the Prohibition era — a time when cocktail rings worn by women flouting societal norms in speakeasies to represent both glamour and subtle rebellion. Here, the brand’s classic chequerboard design has been reimagined in a playful peach moonstone.

Jessica McCormack ring, POA, from Simon James

A single diamond, when this stunning, is all that’s needed to elevate your outfit and your mood. Playfully placed against a wave of gold lines this classic cut 1.50 carat diamond is set in a Georgian cut-down setting, the signature of Jessica McCormack’s heirloom-inspired designs.

In the crystal realm, malachite is prized as a crystal of transformation that can assist in energy cleaning. In this Van Cleef & Arpels design, eight of the green beauties and 18K yellow gold beading circle around a central onyx to form a pâquerette (daisy) design that’s also full of flower power. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

You’ll likely be drawn in by the prismatic pop of colour this crystal ring casts, but the engineering behind it (or rather within it) is noteworthy too. A tonal metal inlay supports the statement that showcases no less than 138 expertly cut facets. Wear it alone and let it be the star of the show or stack among a supporting cast of other gems.

Your outer digit will do the heavy lifting here, this stonking pink stunner is designed to be worn on the pinky finger and we hope it’s up to the task. There are over 13 carats of total gem weight in the dahlia design: a brilliant 5.87ct custom cut Rhodolite Garnet is surrounded by petals of pink and peach pear sapphires.

Frances Stachl ring, $450, from Masterworks Gallery

If you’re happy and you know it and you really want to show it, slip on one of Frances Stachl’s oxidised silver Harikoa rings.

Glistening and ready to party, this ring sees a large cushion-cut smokey quartz gemstone and 14k gold-plated sterling silver combine to create an irresistible modern-vintage vibe. It’s part of Silk & Steel’s Theia collection, named after the Titan goddess of shining light and all that glimmers. How fitting.

Another deity is the creative catalyst for this black and gold halo. Venus, the Roman goddess of love, is often represented by an eight-pointed star and there’s a lot to love about this Zoe & Morgan devotion to the high priestess. Namely an 18k Yellow Gold band and 122 black diamonds.

