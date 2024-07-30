Staying warm needn’t be an arduous task when all you need is a reliable pair of trousers that do all the work for you.

It’s about that time of year when a hard-wearing and warm pair of trousers is all that’s required to look pulled together in the workplace. From wool blend to thick corduroy, several designers have heeded the call to deliver trousers that hug your legs with warmth.

When it comes to looking professional, it pays to invest in a decent pair of trousers that look smart and are tailored to your height; for a survey of some of our favourite tailors, we’ve compiled a helpful list here (trust us, a well-tailored pair of fresh trousers makes all the difference).

Below, we’ve curated a range of great-looking trouser options to shop right now that work with a veritable assortment of smart shoes from ankle boots to loafers, so you can stride out with a little comfort and joy.

You can’t go wrong with a classic pinstripe for the office, and one smart option that won’t break the bank comes courtesy of the Studio Curve collection, featuring a hidden zip and hook closure, along with a waistband with loops.

What’s not to admire about a pair of quality wool trousers made in New Zealand? Elegant but easy-wearing, these double-pleated straight-leg trousers feature a high waist and front slip in pockets. Perfect for work and weekend dressing. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A wide-leg trousers with a double pleat is the perfect throwback to the 90s. Try balancing the volume with one of this season’s most important layering items — the skivvy. Made from pure wool. The waistband features a centre-back notch on the waistband that allows for easy alterations.

A pair of 100% black wool gaberdine trousers made in New Zealand is the perfect example of cost per wear. Smart, tactile and warm, this relaxed fit trouser comes with a tailored front and an elastic waistband at the rear, great for tucking shirts into neatly.

For something that nods to our love of sportswear influences, this 100% recycled nylon pair is great for keeping you warm but with the added support of a tactile, easy-to-wash fabric. Made from light soft nylon, the Sherman Trouser handily features a gathered waistband with elasticised cord that allows for the waist to be adjusted to fit you comfortably.

Also perfect for the office is this pair from the Onehunga-based brand. Made from beautiful 100% wool crepe, the loose-fitting style features a playful puffy waistband, an elasticated pull cord at the front to allow for your perfect fit and two front pockets. Great styled with simple T-shirts and a blazer.

We love the stretch wool unisex style of these trousers from Rachel Mills. Featuring a mid-rise waist, the spandex lining offers additional support and stretch.

An elasticated waistband is a running theme here, because in the depths of winter you need extra comfort from your clothes. These trouser options from the local stalwart feature a chic pinstripe print, perfect worn with a classic white shirt and your favourite jumper or vest.

Tanya Carlson is one of our most accomplished fashion designers when it comes to creating the perfect-fitting trousers. The designer’s new easy-fit Gabrielle trouser is cut in a soft Japanese crepe suiting. “Adapted from one of our best shapes, this work pant has a flat front, wide leg, fitted waist and simple fly front,” explains the designer. “Perfect for work and travel.”

Another great wool drawstring trouser option, the languid drape of these voluminous trousers is the sort of silhouette that works particularly well with a structured blazer on top. They are made with responsibly sourced wool, and we love how this subtle colour pairs perfectly with a range of colours — from complementary earth tones to the surprising contrast of a vivid bright.

The gathered fabric of this Cos trouser lends a fresh perspective to professional dressing. Rendered in the perfect navy hue, this pair is crafted from soft Pima cotton and has a modern wrap-front waist that fastens with a tonal button. Keep the volume balanced with a fitted knit top or shirt.

There’s a rock ’n’ roll sensibility with this update on a classic 70s corduroy trouser; slim through the hip and falling to a wide-leg designed to elongate. The style also features a high rise and back welt pockets. Perfect with your favourite boots.

Stay warm!

This winter you don’t have to sacrifice your comfort for style. You can have both.

Fashion Designer Wynn Crawshaw Wants You To Wear Cardigans With Crochet Rosettes And Enveloping Scarves. In an exclusive shoot by leading New Zealand photographer Derek Henderson, Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn’s latest pre-fall collection captures the designer’s irreverent sensibility.

10 Matching Sets For Cosy & Co-Ordinated Wintertime Dressing. From supportive workwear to stylish suiting, these matching ensembles are a decisively stylish move.

Feeling the cold? These 27 winter must-haves are all under $300. Everything you need for the rest of the season (and more).

These 15 Warm Beanies Offer Both Comfort And Joy. A chunky knit or something finer, keep your head toasty with these chic options.

29 of the warmest winter coats to shop right now. A collection of new releases for all genders, all sizes, and all styles. Take your pick.

Stay warm! 14 fabulous winter scarves to bundle up in. The seasonal accessory is a faithful companion.

11 of the most reliably warm skivvies for winter. Need an additional layer to keep you toasty this season? Reach for a high-neck top, both elegant and cosy.