From the snowy slopes to warming chalets, find stylish comfort in this new-season ski gear.

Puffers, goggles, gloves and snoods — while the snowy slopes demand utilitarianism, they’re also an opportunity for playful accessorisation.

Whether you’re balanced on skis, swaggering on a snowboard or sipping mulled wine après-ski you’ll find a sense of fun in these pieces of new-season gear. With safety in mind, it’s best to opt for insulating wear with bold colouring, to shield from the elements and stand out from the powder.

Below, fashion assistant and Queenstown local Annabel Dickson shares a collection of gear with a fashion disposition (there’s a dash of 80s gaudiness that’s deeply nostalgic too). Stay warm and safe on the slopes, with a shock of primary colour, flashy patterns and a galaxy of stars.

POC goggles, $348, from Cardrona Corner

Faction all mountain skis, $1400, from Outside Sports

Poivre Blanc ski suit, POA, from Browns Ski Shop

Goldbergh boots, $959, from Angel Divine

