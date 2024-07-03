These 15 Warm Beanies Offer Both Comfort And Joy

A chunky knit or something finer, keep your head toasty with these chic options.

Yes, we know it’s cold. If there’s one thing New Zealanders like to talk about endlessly this time of year, it’s the weather.

One way to combat the chill of course is with an eternal winter accessory favourite — a warm and coordinated beanie.

Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson picks out 15 you should consider buying right now.

A two-tone beanie with plenty of personality, we like the mix of burgundy and pink.

The beloved knitwear brand is an ideal go-to for quality yarns.

A plush beanie option from the local favourite.

For something whimsical and fun, what’s not to love about a multicoloured pom-pom beanie?

Catch up on this local designer’s statement-making debut at Australian Fashion Week in May. This cosy chunky knit beanie is the ultimate in seasonal luxury.

The local label has the perfect oatmeal coloured option that works well worn with denim.

Another great natural option, this fine-knit beanie is the perfect choice for any gender.

Tapping into retro-inspired hues, this striped number from the Swedish brand is the perfect way to add colour to winter dressing.

For someone who likes to wear neutrals, complement your attire with a beanie that has subtle flecks of colour.

Of course, you can always go bright and if a jolt of colour is on the cards, why not go to town with hot pink?

Cable knit textures are a great nod to the season and this cosy option is topped off with a charming pom-pom.

Another great natural option, this works well for both professional and casual ensembles.

The local designer Thom Sussex delivers a great collection of menswear, lovingly manufactured in New Zealand.

A classic option in a pretty pastel, the Wellington brand has a range of great seasonal accessories that can be worn all year round.

As someone with a love of the great outdoors, Karen Walker has the perfect beanie that will prepare you for the winter cold.

More seasonal buys

Invest in warm wardrobe solutions that last the distance.

