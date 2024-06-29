Need a shirt and tie update? We have options for your consideration.

When helping style former prime minster Chris Hipkins last year for a shoot, Hipkins made a point that he wasn’t really into this “stuff”. It’s a comment that has continued to stay with me to this day.

The emphasis on “stuff” made me think of Meryl Streep’s now infamous monologue in the 2007 fashion satire The Devil Wears Prada, a disdain for the way most people view fashion as fluff when in reality it punches above its weight when it comes to its contribution to the economy. At least in New Zealand that’s the case. We’re talking about $7.8 billion in 2023, accounting for 1.9% of GDP (building construction accounts for 1.4% of GDP).

The point is, when it comes to getting dressed, particularly as a public-facing figure seeking the public vote and trust, stuff like a suit that fits properly, clean shirts and complementary ties actually matter. It’s about identity and self-expression, which we love to bang on about here at Viva.

Spoken like a true Kiwi bloke, Chippy made the point that as a spokesperson for the stereotype of New Zealand men who don’t really care about these things for fear of appearing superficial, getting dressed was a low priority, even though strangely, in an election year, it’s a tool that did in fact require some tact.

Understandably, there are far more pressing things to deal with when it comes to managing a country or an organisation, but looking smart isn’t about vanity – it’s also about having respect for people around you.

At a critical time when leaders need to motivate and encourage staff, looking the part helps get that message across, as discussed earlier this year with some of the country’s leading CEOs.

For white-collar workers who need help, I’ve compiled some easy shirt and tie options if you’re looking for a professional refresh – selected of course from a pile of stuff.

The menswear stalwart offers a classic Bengal stripe shirt in a fine twill fabric, smooth and luxurious against the skin (yes it’s okay to want to feel good). Featuring a cutaway collar adds a modern touch to a classic business shirt. I’d pair this with a plain-coloured tie, preferably navy, and this midnight blue grenadine silk option is an elegant pairing to a subtle stripe shirt.

A classic cornflower blue shirt is a great option for all skin tones, slightly textured and made with 100% cotton with a relaxed cut. To bring out some of the great qualities of this shirt, you can focus on a textural patterned tie, and while a paisley print might feel like a step too far for many, in reality it’s the perfect complement to a solid-coloured shirt.

An ideal shirt investment is one you can wear for both work and weekend. Slightly casual but not too casual that you can’t get away with a complementary tie. This option is good for semi-formal environments, and a colourway that focuses on earthy hues – an ideal colour palette for people with ruddy complexions.

The perfect shirt to travel with is one you don’t need to iron and this option from Country Road is a great companion for busy professionals. Featuring a subtle check print, this style features a structured collar and placket. Pair this with a beautiful soft pink tie. If you’re still insecure about wearing pink in 2024, discuss this with your therapist.

Some men like to wear a bold stripe. Congratulations. You’re making a considered effort to look half-interesting. We love this classic multi-coloured Bengal stripe in yellow and navy. You can of course wear it open at the collar with jeans like this model is showcasing, or pair it with a dark navy suit and a complementary sunny tie to bring out the yellow tone of the stripes.

Barkers shirt $140 and Parisian tie $90

Featuring a Tribeca collar, this shirt is easy to wash, shake, and line dry for an almost wrinkle-free finish utilisng an innovative Eco Easy Care finish. We’d match this soft red with a pale yellow floral tie – surprisingly these two components work well together.

You can never have too many white shirts, but they do require a lot more maintenance. For something crisp and cut with a contemporary fit, this Boss business shirt is ideal matched with a confident stripe silk tie.

For plus-size men, there is a range of great professional shirt options including this navy stretch cotton shirt. Plus-size men should consider smaller prints when it comes to ties, and this classic Polo Ralph Lauren option is perfect for shirts both dark and light.

More Menswear

Let’s hear it for the boys.

How I Love Ugly Shaped The Wardrobes Of Millennial Men, From Drop-Crotch Trousers To Printed Shirts. Founder Valentin Ozich opens up to Dan Ahwa about the valuable lessons learned from making risky decisions in those formative years, and where the business is at now.

CEO Style: How Some Of New Zealand’s Most Fashionable Executives Dress For Work. Five of New Zealand’s leading CEOs share how they maximise fashion to communicate their identity and values in the workplace.

Thom Sussex Is The Thoughtful Menswear Designer You Need To Know. Get to know this thoughtful Auckland-based menswear designer.

Prada’s Menswear Show Was Brimming With Youthful Optimism. The Italian luxury brand’s spring-summer 2025 menswear collection featured creased shirts, low-slung trousers and plenty of colour, as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explored the ‘clothesiness’ of clothes in Milan.

Style Liaisons With Dapper Menswear Designer Christian Kimber. Ahead of his show today as part of the official Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, the Melbourne-based menswear designer shares his style journey.







































































