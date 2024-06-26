Playful patterns provide a one-way ticket out of squaresville.

People mistake minimalism for boring, but some of the greatest advocates of simple, clean-cut dressing love a print that can speak for itself.

Whether it’s a moody floral for winter or the ubiquitous appeal of tartan and plaid checks, prints provide an easy point of interest whether you err on the side of more is more or prefer to keep things streamlined.

The power of a good print depends on what it renders. If it’s a reliable piece of outerwear, like a coat for instance, then sometimes that’s the only print required for the total look. It’s easy to incorporate that same method into a professional wardrobe too. Keep the print to a sweater or a top, while the bottom half can be simple black trousers or a skirt. The same applies vice versa; printed bottom half, simple white shirt on top (as the safest measure). This ensures the print is the focus and doesn’t overwhelm.

Of course, we’re strong advocates at Viva of wearing whatever you like, and it’s possible to look polished and pulled together with the expert co-ordination of clashing prints. This is for advanced dressers who have a good eye for colour and patterns. Mixing florals is a great start if you’d like to dip your toe here, or even complementary abstract and artful prints. Focus on tonal colours that work in harmony. If in doubt, keep it simple.

The Australian brand wowed us at Australian Fashion Week in May, and its latest release of coats doesn’t disappoint combining all the hallmarks of the brand – colour, print and irreverence. This blanket coat with its wide lapels is made for cocooning in.

Classic stripes are a mainstay of the mid to late 2000s and are slowly making a return, great with denim and an easy way to elevate a casual look.

The designer Maggie Hewitt’s latest collection features a smart checkerboard print dress, ideal for special occasions.

Another nautical-inspired stripe, this playful take on the preppy print is the perfect example of why prints will forever offer a sense of playfulness.

A classic oversized gingham print is a great way to add a classic print to your wardrobe. See more of our favourite scarves to shop here. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Karen has been a leader in New Zealand fashion for more than three decades now and still manages to deliver playful, irreverent prints each season. This monochromatic shirt is a great way to trial a print if colour isn’t your vibe. Perfect layered underneath a smart work suit.

Sometimes a simple print is all you need, and this cosy knit vest is an elegant way to incorporate a simple pattern into your everyday wardrobe.

Printed trousers aren’t the easiest things to pull off, so focus on languid fabrics such as viscose or silk which give you a relaxed shape, great with a tailored blazer and heels for after-five functions.

A mid-length skirt is a great way to incorporate an easy piece into your wardrobe, especially when rendered in a traditional print like this. In fact, the entire look is the perfect outfit formula for trialling printed pieces: simple on top.

There are so many warm and reliably great knitwear pieces on offer right now, and for something that nods to traditional Scottish Shetland prints, this Scoth & Soda option is ideal.

A master of print, designer Juliette Hogan is synonymous for her bespoke prints, and this season we’re loving the way this broody floral can easily work for any dress code and occasion.

More seasonal buys

Invest in warm wardrobe solutions that last the distance.

29 of the warmest winter coats to shop right now. A collection of new releases for all genders, all sizes, and all styles. Take your pick.

25 beautiful knits for winter, from plush cardigans to cosseting jumpers. Stay snug and stylish with a beautiful piece of knitwear.

Stay warm! 14 fabulous winter scarves to bundle up in. The seasonal accessory is a faithful companion.

11 of the most reliably warm skivvies for winter. Need an additional layer to keep you toasty this season? Reach for a high-neck top, both elegant and cosy.

9 pairs of tights for playful and practical seasonal dressing. Invest in a pair of showstopping stockings and you’ll want to brave the cold.