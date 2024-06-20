Add To Cart: What The Viva Team Is Buying For Winter

Winter isn’t going anywhere yet. These are the investments we’re making to weather the seasonal storms.

We are well and truly settled into the year’s coldest season now, as evidenced by the rapid approach to the rising of Matariki and the brevity of the sun’s appearance during precious midweek evenings. The Viva team have been eyeing a few items to cushion the cold, including simple layering pieces, snug knits and a fortified tote bag.

When I’m dashing out of my house, making a frantic trip to complete some long overdue errand, I’ve found myself grabbing at the same staples: a T-shift, an unbuttoned button-up and long coat. Though these ensembles originated with disorganisation, I’ve begun to really enjoy this undone, commutable look, polishing it off with a baseball cap and sunglasses. This sleek and impeccably cut cotton shirt from Twenty-seven Names feels like an easy piece to integrate into my hurried winter layers (and will have me feeling slightly sharper on that stumble through my front door). — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

Annabel stressed the “winter” parameters of this story, which is fine by me; I’m always cold, so can recommend warm items. This jumper has been in my cart on and off for months — currently, it’s saved to a secret “shopping” Pinterest board I keep — and the next cold snap should be just the push I need. I rarely buy new knitwear (vintage tends to be better quality and more affordable) but I’ll make an exception for this. It looks like a bracing walk on a bluff. Fair Isle is timeless, and I’m a firm believer in seeking out the original iteration of a thing. This is made in Scotland from 100 per cent wool, and there are a range of variations — crewnecks, vests and cardigans — yarns and colours. The retailer is a family-run operation out of Buffalo, New York, established 1959. I think I was introduced to it via some rabbit hole on traditional preppy outfitters. — Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

I’ve decided I’m rather impractical when it comes to shopping for handbags — I currently have five or six small, crossbody styles which are perfect for dinners with friends or for special occasions but I’m lacking a larger style for shlepping into the office. I’ve had my eye on the Teresa Tote from Yu Mei for some time now and love how its spacious design means I can toss in my laptop, diary and jotter pad with room to spare. While I do love open-style totes, the interior zip pocket will come in handy for storing all manner of lip products, hand creams and bobby pins rather than having to rummage around to find them. Now that my kids are a little bit older, I’m able to use a regular handbag over a baby bag — so when I’m not at work I’ll be the coolest mum at the playground with this slung over my shoulder (filled with snacks and wet wipes, of course.) — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

I have my eye on Marle’s Orla top, which is 100 per cent superfine merino and has a cross-over detail and ruching up the side with the option to wear it on or off your shoulder. This winter, I’ll definitely be wearing it ON, but the design and drape of this top makes it feel like it could carry an outfit, rather than having to layer it with other pieces. I love the rich brown colour too. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor lifestyle premium

I spied this new campaign from Wixii and knew this dress/top item would go straight to the top of my winter wishlist. I have been looking for the perfect layering piece that can take me between seasons. Underneath a blazer or jacket I love that roll neck would pop through but not look too heavy. The colour is also to die for, the perfect rouge-red. Despite its lack of coverage, this piece is 100 per cent cashmere so no doubt those fibres will be warm. — Annabel Dickson, fashion contributor

