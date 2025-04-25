If you’re looking to unwind, consider a long lunch recipe that doesn’t put you in a rush.

Often, when we’re navigating busy schedules, we look for recipes that minimise time spent in the kitchen. Viva has plenty of speedy recipes for those moments when you need great flavours without too many demands.

However, on a weekend when you can afford a slower pace, this collection of recipes will suit you better.

They’re not all labour-intensive, but they share a sense of occasion. From the crispy side of potatoes to the homemade flatbreads and the three-hour lamb shanks, these dishes are made for a moment where you want to relish your free time.

There are still plenty of great, summery tomatoes hanging around in store and this refreshing, crunchy salad puts them to use. If you prefer, you could serve the lamb on the side.

This is a dish that will receive oohs and ahhs, as a generous topping of mozzarella will result in a melty cheese stretch as you serve.

This plate could come together in 25 minutes. The most complicated it gets is cooking the chickpeas to bring an extra crunch (this will work particularly well in an air fryer).

Nuts provide a lot of flavour and textural contrast in this nutritious salad, as do the juicy orange segments. The versatile dressing is one to bookmark for later, too. It’s a zesty mix of tahini, yoghurt, garlic, orange and Italian parsley.

If you’re serving a crowd, consider this simple oven-bake dish. It’s easily adjusted for heaving tables and derives lots of flavour from a dollop of garlicky pesto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It takes three hours for these lamb shanks to cook, which means they take on so much flavour from the mix of onion, garlic, eggplant, spices and red wine. Angela Casley serves this dish with a big sprinkle of fresh parsley.

If you’re serving something especially saucy, ensure you serve bread to truly clear the plates. These flatbreads are fluffy, meaning they’ll soak up all of the accompanying flavours.

Stumped on a side? A bowl of potatoes rarely disappoints. This serving tops them with cheese.

This salad is a lighter proposition, using edamame beans, avocado and rocket leaves as a base to champion flavourful prawns and bundles of prosciutto.

We are well into fig season and the fruit is falling from trees. This minimalist salad makes heroes of the fruit’s floral notes, drawing them out against earthy beetroot and tangy feta.

This plate will pair well with a loaf of bread, as you’ll be able to mop up the homemade hummus and all the drippings of the lamb and vegetables. Choose your preferred seasonal stocks – think beans and broccoli at this time of year.

