Melty, crispy and fluffy – these baked potatoes are a textural delight.
Simple yet packed with flavour, these lemony spuds are lovely. They are so good you can eat them on their own. If you don’t have truffle oil, lemon oil will suffice.
CRISPY LEMON POTATOES WITH GOAT’S CHEESE
Serves 4-6
800g new potatoes
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sea salt and pepper
Peeled zest of 1 lemon
¼ cup chopped thyme
2 cups baby spinach leaves
150g creamy goat’s cheese
2 Tbsp truffle oil
- Preheat the oven to 190C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Place the potatoes on the tray, cutting any big ones in half so they all cook evenly.
- Drizzle and toss in olive oil, salt, pepper, half the zest, and thyme leaves. Roast for 20-25 minutes, tossing halfway through until crispy and golden.
- Add the remaining zest, thyme, and spinach leaves, then top with dollops of goat cheese. Finally, drizzle with truffle oil.
- Serve it alongside the lamb or your preferred protein.