Recipe: Crispy Leftover Lamb Atop Homemade Hummus & Pan-Fried Vegetables

By Angela Casley
Use this luxurious homemade hummus as a bed for seasonal vegetables and luscious lamb. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have leftover lamb, this recipe is a winner. Only half the hummus is needed, so store the remainder and use it for a snack, in sandwiches or serve with tasty falafels.

BUTTERBEAN HUMMUS, VEGETABLES AND CRISPY LAMB RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Hummus

400g tin butter beans, drained

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

½ tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste
Vegetables

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

½ red onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

½ lemon, sliced

2-3 cups leftover lamb

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed

1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed

½ tsp salt

1 lemon, to squeeze
  1. Firstly make the hummus. Place the butter beans, garlic, zest, juice, cumin and oil in a blender, blitzing on high until smooth. Season to taste and store in the fridge until needed.
  2. For the lamb and vegetables, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan. Add the red onion and garlic, frying for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the lemon slices and cook for a further few minutes until caramelised. Then add the lamb and fry for 2 or 3 minutes until crispy. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  3. Add the remaining oil to the hot pan. Place in the vegetables and salt, cooking for 7-8 minutes until they are tender.
  4. To serve, spread half the hummus on a large platter. Top with the vegetables and sprinkle over the lemon, onions and lamb.
  5. Top with a squeeze of juice from the extra lemon.

