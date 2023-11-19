If you have leftover lamb, this recipe is a winner. Only half the hummus is needed, so store the remainder and use it for a snack, in sandwiches or serve with tasty falafels.
BUTTERBEAN HUMMUS, VEGETABLES AND CRISPY LAMB RECIPE
Serves 4-6
Hummus 400g tin butter beans, drained 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ cup lemon juice ½ tsp ground cumin 2 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste
Vegetables 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp butter ½ red onion, sliced 3 cloves garlic, sliced ½ lemon, sliced 2-3 cups leftover lamb 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed 1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed ½ tsp salt 1 lemon, to squeeze
- Firstly make the hummus. Place the butter beans, garlic, zest, juice, cumin and oil in a blender, blitzing on high until smooth. Season to taste and store in the fridge until needed.
- For the lamb and vegetables, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large frying pan. Add the red onion and garlic, frying for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the lemon slices and cook for a further few minutes until caramelised. Then add the lamb and fry for 2 or 3 minutes until crispy. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add the remaining oil to the hot pan. Place in the vegetables and salt, cooking for 7-8 minutes until they are tender.
- To serve, spread half the hummus on a large platter. Top with the vegetables and sprinkle over the lemon, onions and lamb.
- Top with a squeeze of juice from the extra lemon.