This recipe collection showcases how to enjoy figs for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Fig season will draw to a close shortly, so it’s time to make the most of the haul you have so far.

It’s a malleable fruit (or, technically, inverted flower) that can be seasoned or cooked to suit dishes that are sweet and savoury.

The earthy notes are what make it so amenable to other ingredients. Honey will bring out its floral profile and subtle sweetness, while vinegars, cheeses, and yoghurt emphasise the fig’s tartness.

If you’re looking to experiment, these dishes will provide a good baseline for drawing out the flavour to suit your palate.

Savoury

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re after a more plump and juicy fig for your sweet and savoury dishes, Angela Casley highlights a helpful method in this recipe. Place figs in a baking dish with orange juice and port (and preserve the leftover liquid for dressings or dessert drizzling).

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Centring a quartered fig in these mini tarts will ensure you can get a bite of the fruit with each mouthful. Goat’s cheese is a tangy addition and plays nicely with the earthiness of the fig.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The marinade in this recipe is what makes the dish shine. It’s a combination of soy sauce, honey, garlic and paprika.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad is very simple, relying heavily on the quality of the ingredients to create the strong flavours. The serving is finished with crumbles of blue cheese and roasted hazelnuts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

After you’ve brought this sweet and floral jam together, you’ll consider it a staple for topping your toast or adding to a cheeseboard.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The quiet hero of this leafy salad is the watercress, which supplies a pleasant peppery flavour. This helps to balance the richness of the bundles of prosciutto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The figs will take on a softer and mellower texture after being oven-baked, as they are in this tart recipe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot and figs are both very earthy, so a generous scattering of herbs will make this dish feel more lively. A touch of honey also adds sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this plate as a simple entree plate or as your own pre-dinner snack. Creating textural differences will make these bites even more satisfying, with crispy bacon, creamy cheese and snappy toast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bring a bread knife to the table to make serving this sharing plate easier. The flatbread will divide up nicely and works as a vehicle for caramelised red onions, quartered figs and feta.

Sweet

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make this a staple of your seasonal condiments and add to porridge, yoghurt or a sweet dessert. Adding seeds or nuts will create a pleasing crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can assemble and decorate this pink-ish loaf at the same time, if you pay attention to the arrangement of your fig slices, berries and almond slices.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Not looking to spend too much time on dessert? This is a no-fuss recipe that is guaranteed to impress. Simply mix fig slices into a buttery, honey sauce, fold into whipped cream and serve in fresh croissant (Angela Casley recommends this sweet treat as a pairing to morning coffee).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Frozen bananas provide the base for this no-churn ice cream, which is instead whipped up in a food processor. Upon serving, you could add your preferred mix-ins, from chocolate chips to toasted nuts and candied figs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This golden pastry is finished with a drizzle of vincotto, a slow-cooked reduction of grapes that amounts to a sweet syrup. It plays well off the topping of salty goat’s cheese.

Photo / Eleanor Cripps

This is one to add to workout bags, lunchboxes and snack packs. For an on-the-go pick-me-up, this recipe sees sticky-sweet ingredients like dates and figs paired with crunchy nuts and buckwheat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

What better way to display this season’s most beautiful offering than atop a towering cake?

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cheeseboard or dessert? This plate takes the best of both meal-ending options, pairing fresh cheese with fresh figs and crispy ciabatta.

Photo / Babiche Martens