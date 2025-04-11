This recipe collection showcases how to enjoy figs for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
Fig season will draw to a close shortly, so it’s time to make the most of the haul you have so far.
It’s a malleable fruit (or, technically, inverted flower) that can be seasoned
The earthy notes are what make it so amenable to other ingredients. Honey will bring out its floral profile and subtle sweetness, while vinegars, cheeses, and yoghurt emphasise the fig’s tartness.
If you’re looking to experiment, these dishes will provide a good baseline for drawing out the flavour to suit your palate.
Savoury
If you’re after a more plump and juicy fig for your sweet and savoury dishes, Angela Casley highlights a helpful method in this recipe. Place figs in a baking dish with orange juice and port (and preserve the leftover liquid for dressings or dessert drizzling).
Centring a quartered fig in these mini tarts will ensure you can get a bite of the fruit with each mouthful. Goat’s cheese is a tangy addition and plays nicely with the earthiness of the fig.
The marinade in this recipe is what makes the dish shine. It’s a combination of soy sauce, honey, garlic and paprika.
This salad is very simple, relying heavily on the quality of the ingredients to create the strong flavours. The serving is finished with crumbles of blue cheese and roasted hazelnuts.
After you’ve brought this sweet and floral jam together, you’ll consider it a staple for topping your toast or adding to a cheeseboard.
The quiet hero of this leafy salad is the watercress, which supplies a pleasant peppery flavour. This helps to balance the richness of the bundles of prosciutto.
The figs will take on a softer and mellower texture after being oven-baked, as they are in this tart recipe.
Beetroot and figs are both very earthy, so a generous scattering of herbs will make this dish feel more lively. A touch of honey also adds sweetness.
Serve this plate as a simple entree plate or as your own pre-dinner snack. Creating textural differences will make these bites even more satisfying, with crispy bacon, creamy cheese and snappy toast.
Bring a bread knife to the table to make serving this sharing plate easier. The flatbread will divide up nicely and works as a vehicle for caramelised red onions, quartered figs and feta.
Sweet
Make this a staple of your seasonal condiments and add to porridge, yoghurt or a sweet dessert. Adding seeds or nuts will create a pleasing crunch.
You can assemble and decorate this pink-ish loaf at the same time, if you pay attention to the arrangement of your fig slices, berries and almond slices.
Not looking to spend too much time on dessert? This is a no-fuss recipe that is guaranteed to impress. Simply mix fig slices into a buttery, honey sauce, fold into whipped cream and serve in fresh croissant (Angela Casley recommends this sweet treat as a pairing to morning coffee).
Frozen bananas provide the base for this no-churn ice cream, which is instead whipped up in a food processor. Upon serving, you could add your preferred mix-ins, from chocolate chips to toasted nuts and candied figs.
This golden pastry is finished with a drizzle of vincotto, a slow-cooked reduction of grapes that amounts to a sweet syrup. It plays well off the topping of salty goat’s cheese.
This is one to add to workout bags, lunchboxes and snack packs. For an on-the-go pick-me-up, this recipe sees sticky-sweet ingredients like dates and figs paired with crunchy nuts and buckwheat.
What better way to display this season’s most beautiful offering than atop a towering cake?
Cheeseboard or dessert? This plate takes the best of both meal-ending options, pairing fresh cheese with fresh figs and crispy ciabatta.
Skipping the jam usually spread in a Bakewell tart makes this recipe not too sweet. The natural sugar into the figs will be pleasant but not overpowering.