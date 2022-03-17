Exquisite Fig & Goat’s Cheese Tartlets To Make Right Now

Using cool ingredients makes for a more successful pastry. Making it in the morning is always a good idea during the warmer months. If you don’t have the right tins, use large muffin tins or even make one large tart.
FIG AND GOAT’S CHEESE TARTLETS RECIPE
Makes 6
Pastry 1 cup flour ¼ tsp salt 70g butter, cold cut in cubes 1 small egg
Filling 2 spring onions, chopped 2 eggs 1 cup cream 1 Tbsp lemon zest 100g goat’s cheese (feta or other) Salt and pepper, to season ½ cup chopped parsley 6 figs, cross cut at the top Butter, to brush
- Firstly, make the pastry cases. Blitz together the flour, salt, butter and egg until the dough forms. Roll on a clean bench to 5mm thick. Line 6cm x 8cm tins. Bake blind for 15 minutes.
- For the filling, in a bowl combine the spring onion, eggs, cream, zest, goat’s cheese, salt, pepper and half the parsley. Pour evenly into the bases.
- Place a fig in the middle, then brush with a little melted butter. The cuts will open up as they cook. Bake for 20 minutes or until the tarts have just set and figs are caramelised and golden. Sprinkle over the remaining parsley before serving.
- Enjoy warm with a side salad.