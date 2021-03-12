Food & Drink

Fig Bakewell Tart Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve slices of this delicious bakewell with cream or icecream. Photo / Babiche Martens

This not-too-sweet tart usually requires a good jam but a fruit layer is delicious and a great way to use those excess figs, if you are lucky enough to have a tree!

FIG BAKEWELL TART RECIPE

Serves 8
Pastry

150g plain flour

¼ cup caster sugar

120g butter, cubed

1 egg
Filling

6 figs, sliced 5mm

100g butter

125g ground almonds

2 Tbsp plain flour

1 Tbsp lemon zest

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp almond essence

1 egg

2 Tbsp sliced almonds

Icecream or cream to serve
  1. Preheat an oven to 175C.
  2. Place flour, sugar and butter in a processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add egg and continue to blitz until the dough forms.
  3. On a lightly floured bench roll the pastry to fit a 22cm tart tin. Press into tin and remove any overhang. Bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove.
  4. Lie the sliced figs in the base of the tart.
  5. In a separate bowl, melt the butter. Add the ground almonds, flour, zest, baking powder, essence and egg, mixing well. Spoon on top of figs. Sprinkle with almonds and bake for 45 minutes or until set.
  6. Serve warm or cold with icecream or cream.

