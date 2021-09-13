All this salad takes is a little separating, slicing, shaking and putting it all together. Ensure you have ripe figs as they will be full of juice and sweetness. A New Zealand blue cheese is the perfect accompaniment, as are locally farmed hazelnuts for a crunchy addition.
Serves 6
- For the dressing, into a small jar combine the oil, orange juice, honey and mustard, shaking well.
- For the salad, on to a platter place the radicchio leaves, oranges, figs, cheese and nuts, roughly chopped.
- Just before serving drizzle with the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the herbs.
Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three