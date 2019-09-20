Asparagus, Salmon & Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Dressing

You can’t beat fresh spring asparagus, so I have added plenty to this delicious salad. Go easy on the seasoning, people can always add it to taste once served. Tip: don’t waste the woody ends of the asparagus, use them in soups or a stir fry.
ASPARAGUS, SALMON & GRAPEFRUIT SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
2 bunches asparagus 200g sliced smoked salmon 4 radishes, sliced thinly 1 grapefruit, segmented 1 avocado, diced ¼ cup toasted almonds 1 cup mixed herbs, eg dill, parsley, basil, tarragon Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing 1 Tbsp grapefruit juice 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp lime juice 1 tsp lime zest 1 Tbsp runny honey
- Snap the woody ends from the asparagus. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook the asparagus for 4 minutes. Remove and cool immediately in icy water. Cut into 4cm-5cm pieces.
- On a large platter, combine the asparagus, salmon, radish, grapefruit, avocado. Sprinkle with nuts and herbs. Season with a little salt and pepper.
- For the dressing, shake together the juices, zest and honey in a jar. Pour over the salad.