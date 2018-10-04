A perfect accompaniment to a morning or afternoon tea is a good old-fashioned asparagus roll, with my favourite salmon pate to perk them up. If you’re making them ahead of time, cover them with a damp cloth and refrigerate until needed. Cut in half to make them a more delicate nibble.
FRESH ASPARAGUS ROLLS WITH SALMON PATE RECIPE
Makes 12
Pate 100g hot smoked salmon 100g cream cheese 1 tsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp chopped dill Salt and freshly ground pepper
Asparagus rolls 12 spears asparagus, ends trimmed 12 slices thin wholemeal bread Butter to spread
- Into a kitchen processor place the salmon, cream cheese, zest, juice and dill. Blitz until it’s well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Into a large pot of salted boiling water blanch the asparagus for 4 minutes. Drain and plunge into icy cold water to stop the cooking process. Once cooked, pat dry.
- Remove the crusts from the bread, butter it and spread generously with pate. Place a piece of asparagus on each one and roll. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve.