Fresh Asparagus Rolls With Salmon Pate

By Angela Casley
Fresh asparagus makes all the difference in these delicious rolls. Photo / Babiche Martens

A perfect accompaniment to a morning or afternoon tea is a good old-fashioned asparagus roll, with my favourite salmon pate to perk them up. If you’re making them ahead of time, cover them with a damp cloth and refrigerate until needed. Cut in half to make them a more delicate nibble.

FRESH ASPARAGUS ROLLS WITH SALMON PATE RECIPE

Makes 12

Pate

100g hot smoked salmon

100g cream cheese

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp chopped dill

Salt and freshly ground pepper
Asparagus rolls

12 spears asparagus, ends trimmed

12 slices thin wholemeal bread

Butter to spread
  1. Into a kitchen processor place the salmon, cream cheese, zest, juice and dill. Blitz until it’s well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  2. Into a large pot of salted boiling water blanch the asparagus for 4 minutes. Drain and plunge into icy cold water to stop the cooking process. Once cooked, pat dry.
  3. Remove the crusts from the bread, butter it and spread generously with pate. Place a piece of asparagus on each one and roll. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve.

