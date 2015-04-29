Recipe: Croque Monsieur

CROQUE MONSIEUR
Makes 4
1 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp flour 1 cup milk 150g gruyere, grated Pinch nutmeg Salt and pepper 8 slices thick chunky white bread 2 tsp dijon mustard 4 slices ham off the bone
- Melt butter in a small pot. Add flour, stir and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Slowly add milk, stirring until the sauce has thickened. Add ½ cup gruyere, season with nutmeg, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Spread four pieces of bread with mustard, top with a slice of ham and grated cheese. Place the remaining bread on top. Melt butter in a frying pan and brown sandwiches on both sides. Place on a baking tray.
- Preheat a grill to hot. Cover the top of the sandwiches with cheese sauce and a sprinkling of extra gruyere. Place them under the grill until golden and bubbling. Eat while hot.