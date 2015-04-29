Food & Drink

Recipe: Croque Monsieur

By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens
CROQUE MONSIEUR

Makes 4

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp flour

1 cup milk

150g gruyere, grated

Pinch nutmeg

Salt and pepper

8 slices thick chunky white bread

2 tsp dijon mustard

4 slices ham off the bone
  1. Melt butter in a small pot. Add flour, stir and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Slowly add milk, stirring until the sauce has thickened. Add ½ cup gruyere, season with nutmeg, salt and pepper. Set aside.
  2. Spread four pieces of bread with mustard, top with a slice of ham and grated cheese. Place the remaining bread on top. Melt butter in a frying pan and brown sandwiches on both sides. Place on a baking tray.
  3. Preheat a grill to hot. Cover the top of the sandwiches with cheese sauce and a sprinkling of extra gruyere. Place them under the grill until golden and bubbling. Eat while hot.

