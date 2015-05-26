Food & Drink

Wholemeal Buttermilk Pancakes

By Angela Casley
Viva
Wholemeal buttermilk pancakes. Photo / Babiche Martens
Makes approx. 8
1 cup wholemeal flour

½ tsp baking soda

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

3 eggs

½ tsp vanilla

1 cup buttermilk

Butter to grease pan
  1. Place flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, eggs, vanilla and buttermilk in a large bowl. Beat with a whisk until smooth. Set aside to rest for 15 minutes.
  2. Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Add ¼ cup mixture to pan. Cook until top is starting to bubble, then flip and continue to cook. Stack pancakes while you cook the remainder.
  3. Serve with poached feijoa, blueberries or maple syrup, and sprinkle with icing sugar.

