WHOLEMEAL BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Makes approx. 8
1 cup wholemeal flour ½ tsp baking soda 1½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp cinnamon 3 eggs ½ tsp vanilla 1 cup buttermilk Butter to grease pan
- Place flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, eggs, vanilla and buttermilk in a large bowl. Beat with a whisk until smooth. Set aside to rest for 15 minutes.
- Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Add ¼ cup mixture to pan. Cook until top is starting to bubble, then flip and continue to cook. Stack pancakes while you cook the remainder.
- Serve with poached feijoa, blueberries or maple syrup, and sprinkle with icing sugar.