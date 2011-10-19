Food & Drink

Pinwheels Recipe With Asparagus & Cream Cheese

By Amanda Laird
Pinwheels with asparagus and cream cheese. Picture / Babiche Martens.
PINWHEELS WITH ASPARAGUS AND CREAM CHEESE

Makes 16

16 asparagus

500g self raising flour

1 tsp salt

120g softened butter, diced

100ml cream

1 egg

100ml lemonade

100ml whole fat milk

3 Tbsp cream cheese

2 Tbsp fresh herbs finely chopped - a combination of thyme, parsley and basil

4 Tbsp tasty cheese, grated

Olive oil and freshly ground black pepper
  1. Preheat oven to 220C. Cover a baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Grill the asparagus for 2 minutes then turn and repeat. Let cool.
  3. To make the scones, put the flour into a large bowl. Add salt and diced butter then rub with fingertips until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs.
  4. Whisk the cream, egg, lemonade and milk together. Quickly stir enough of the mixture into the flour until it begins to hold together.
  5. Tip out on a lightly floured bench and gently knead just enough for the dough to hold.
  6. Roll out then dot with cream cheese and lay the asparagus at the end closest to you. Sprinkle over the herbs and cheese, then roll up. Slice into rounds and place close together on the baking paper before cooking for 20 minutes or until golden and crusty. Grind over a little black pepper and drizzle with olive oil.

